Marc Jackson Talks Harden, Maxey and the Sixers Lineup 02-28-22

The Los Angeles Lakers made what appears to be their final roster moves of the 2021-22 season after the All-Star break by waiving DeAndre Jordan, who struggled mightily in his playing time with the Lakers, to make room for D.J. Augustin. They also added Wenyen Gabriel via a two-way contract.
March 6th marked the 50th birthday of one of the NBA's most dominant players of all time in Shaquille O'Neal. Not only was Shaq a behemoth on the court, but he has also been one of the most colorful personalities to have graced the league ever since he entered it. Shaq has always loved a good time, and he's thrown some of the most epic parties during his lifetime as well.
Anthony Davis made it to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, he's an NBA champion, an 8-time NBA All-Star and has made the All-NBA First team 4 times. His move to the Los Angeles Lakers to play alongside LeBron James was supposed to make the Lakers contenders for years to come, but even if they have won a title together, it hasn't been everything they expected either. There have even been reports that the Lakers could trade Davis in the offseason.
After being ruled out of Monday's game with "significant knew soreness, nobody was expecting LeBron James to get much attention tonight. But once the game was rolling, James went viral online after he was caught enjoying a bag of popcorn on the sidelines. It's a pretty dark and mysterious look...
Larry Bird is one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA. Larry was wildly successful in the NBA, winning multiple NBA championships while solidifying himself as one of the all-time greats, and helping make the Boston Celtics one of the most successful franchises in the history of the NBA.
UPDATED 3/8, 12:27 a.m. ET: Russell Westbrook spoke about his wife Nina’s recent comments and the hate he and his family have received on Monday night. “I 100% stand behind my wife and... it’s not just about this year,” Russell said. “Right now, she’s reached a point and my family has reached a point to where it’s really weighing on them and it’s very unfortunate just for me personally because this is just a game. This is not end all be all. When it comes to basketball I don’t mind the criticism of missing and making shots but the moment it becomes where my name is getting shamed, it becomes an issue.”
The Dallas Cowboys are expected to lose at least one key member from last year’s roster this offseason. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger is considered “unlikely to return” to the Cowboys. “Cowboys punter Bryan Anger is considered unlikely...
While the NFL world is abuzz with discussions about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and where he might play next season, there is another quarterback who might be making some surprising waves of his own. Mitch Trubisky. Hey, don’t laugh. Hear us out. ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote about...
Philadelphia 76ers fans have had March 10 circled on their calendars ever since the team traded Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden. They’re hoping for the chance to boo the two-time All-Star who stopped wanting to play for them. Simmons cited mental health struggles as the...
North Carolina added another chapter to its storied rivalry with Duke by upsetting the Blue Devils in Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game. The win marred an otherwise joyous celebration for the retiring head coach, but don’t expect any Tar Heels to feel bad about it. When speaking to...
Doc Rivers quickly acknowledged it was a loaded question. A reporter asked Rivers after Monday's 121-106 victory over the Bulls if the longtime coach thought the 76ers should present a video tribute for the embattled Ben Simmons during Thursday night's game against the Nets at a sold-out Wells Fargo Center. Simmons is expected to sit on the Brooklyn bench but has yet to play since the Feb. 10 James Harden trade due to "return to competition reconditioning/back soreness."
Over the weekend, Alex Bowman edged out NASCAR champion Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It was a thrilling race to say the least. Sunday’s win was the first of the year for Bowman. He managed to get to the finish line before Larson by 0.178 seconds. Following...
Slap Fighting Championship (SFC) made its wild debut at the Arnold Sports Festival last weekend in Columbus, Ohio, where hosts Arnold Schwarzenegger and Logan Paul — along with thousands of gawking fans — lined up to watch a bunch of competitors slap the shit out of each other.
Justin Outten has no problem with grinding away to get whatever needs to be done, done. The 2002 Central Bucks West graduate has used that method his entire life and it's paying off for him now in a big way. Outten has gone from a guy who went to Houston...
The Providence College Friars won't be the only Rhode Island representative in this year's NCAA men's basketball tournament. The Bryant Bulldogs clinched the Northeast Conference title on Tuesday night with a 70-43 win over Wagner at a jam-packed Chace Athletic Center in Smithfield.
Exactly where and when the Bulldogs play next won't be known until...
On Sunday, it seemed as though Von Miller was signaling that he wants to stay with the Los Angeles Rams and “run it back.” On Monday, however, his social media messaging was quite a bit different, implying that he would actually prefer to return to the Denver Broncos.
With Aaron Rodgers returning to his starting quarterback mantle in Green Bay for the foreseeable future, Jordan Love’s days as a Packer are likely numbered. On Tuesday, former NFL scout Jim Nagy asked around to see what the going rate for Love would be. Here’s what he had to say:
ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith didn’t hold back about Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook’s comments on the harassment he has received from fans this season. Westbrook explained that his family no longer wants to attend Lakers games because of the comments, but Smith had an interesting take on the issue.
Patrick Beverley is the sort of player that gets a lot of hate from fans around the league but is absolutely adored by the fans of the team he's on. His hustle, energy and never-say-die attitude make him easy to like when he plays for your team, and can make it easy to ignore some of the other parts of his game. He's also an exemplary teammate, something he's showing in Minnesota during the Timberwolves' excellent run of form.
The Northeast Conference Tournament championship game took an ugly turn on Tuesday night, when a fight broke out between fans. The conference tournament game had to be stopped when a fight broke out behind the Wagner bench on Tuesday evening. The fight spilled onto the floor, with several fans apparently...
