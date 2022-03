While Thomas Edison was a prolific inventor, he was passionate and vocal in his dislike for jazz. He was famously quoted for saying the music sounded better when it was played backward. Ironically, it was his most-prized invention, the phonograph, that enabled the newly-created musical art form to reach a wide audience quickly. The anomaly of contradiction continues to grow as there is now a coveted Dutch music award known as the 'Edison Award' that acknowledges personal contribution and advances in music. Many of the recipients have been significant contributors to Jazz.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO