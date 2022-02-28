Baseball 101

While playing tennis at Edwardsville High School, sisters Jessica and Meredith Gugger learned many lessons from EHS coach Dave Lipe, and one of those lessons was the value of being on time. "One year, coach Lipe took us all to the mall the night before the state tournament started," said Jessica, a 2001 EHS graduate whose 123 career wins rank 19th in program history. "We were four minutes late returning to the tennis van in the parking lot and coach Lipe's rule was always one lap around the track for every minute that you were late. "The next morning, we got to the state tournament, and we had to run a mile because we were four minutes late. All of the other teams were watching us do this and they thought we were either insane or the most dedicated tennis team that ever lived."

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO