Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota have plummeted to their lowest level in six months, just one month after soaring to a pandemic high. The state Health Department's coronavirus dashboard showed 1,337 active cases Monday, the lowest reported total since 1,231 on Aug. 18. Cases began increasing in North Dakota last fall due to the onset of the delta variant of the virus, then spiked early this year when omicron -- an even more contagious variant -- outmuscled delta.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO