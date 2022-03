Nothing quite goes together with your morning yogurt like a beautiful bouquet of flowers bursting in colors and scents. Yes, you read that correctly. According to a press release, Oui by Yoplait is pairing up with the floral business The Bouqs Co. to give away 10,000 farm-fresh floral bouquets. Why? Well, as we get ready to welcome spring, the French-style yogurt maker which, according to its website, uses whole milk and real fruit to create its product, along with the farm-direct petal pusher, The Bouqs, want customers to embrace the "beauty in the everyday" and what is more beautiful than springtime flowers?

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO