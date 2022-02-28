Utah lawyer to face sentencing after stealing millions from Shane McConkey’s mother

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City estate attorney Calvin Curtis is scheduled to receive a prison sentence in mid-March, after pleading guilty last year to wire fraud and money laundering for his role in embezzling at least $9.5 million from his client Glenn McConkey, the mother of freeskiing pioneer Shane McConkey.

Glenn, who is 79-years-old and currently suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia, in 2014 hired Curtis, who specializes in elder law, special needs trusts, and estate planning for those with disabilities.

Glenn, who moved from California to Park City to focus on her skiing career, is an 8-time National Masters Champion ski racer. She volunteered at the 2002 Olympics and has donated her money to many charities.

Shane, who passed away in 2009 at only 39 years of age after a stunt accident in the Italian Dolomites, is credited with coining the term ‘freeskiing,’ forming the International Freeskiers Association , and inventing the reverse-camber powder ski.

His father, Jim McConkey, was the first ski-school director at what is now Park City Mountain. McConkey’s Bowl and Lift at the resort is named after him.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Utah , the attorney Curtis transferred at least $9.5 million from Glenn’s estate into his own personal accounts, along with crafting fraudulent financial statements. He used the funds to support a “lavish lifestyle,” traveling frequently and using the money to buy football and basketball tickets. Additionally, he used the stolen cash to support his law firm.

“Calvin Curtis’ greed had devastating consequences for his clients, who placed their trust and money in his hands,” said Special Agent in Charge Dennis Rice of the Salt Lake City FBI.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 15. Prosecutors and defense attorneys have agreed to recommend a six-year sentence.

