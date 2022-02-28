ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana FWP launches new app

By MTN News
KTVH
KTVH
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22NVoa_0eRfvxF500

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) have launched a new app that allows Montanans to access their hunting and fishing licenses with their phone. The goal is to help reduce the need to secure and carry around paperwork while people fish and hunt.

MyFWP will store and display licenses, permits, and digital carcass tags, known as E-Tags, which can be used in the field without cellular service. Hunters had previously been able to download a copy of their hunting and fishing licenses to their smartphones from the FWP page.

“Modernizing the way state government does business allows us to better serve Montanans and remains a top priority as we lead the Montana Comeback,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said. “I applaud FWP for bringing this idea to life, and I look forward to the convenience it will bring our hunters and anglers.”

FWP is launching the new mobile app in conjunction with the start of the new 2022 license year, which begins March 1. The app is available to download now in Apple’s App Store and Google Play.

MTN News

“This mobile app is a huge advancement in convenience for hunters and anglers,” FWP Director Hank Worsech said. “Anglers can now display their fishing license on their smartphone, and hunters can notch their digital carcass tag with just a few taps of the app in the palm of their hand.”

Hunters who purchase licenses online or at an FWP office will have the choice between the two options – digital or paper – for each transaction they make. FWP says the individual must choose between one or the other, and the decision is final for the remainder of the license year for each tag. If a hunter chooses the digital option, the E-Tag will be available on their mobile app to download before they head into the field.

However, even if someone opts for paper carcass tags, they can still use the MyFWP app to carry and view licenses and permits for the current year and one year prior. All game animals in Montana that require a carcass tag are eligible for digital validation with an E-Tag. Paddlefish won’t have an E-Tag option this year.

Licenses and E-Tags will be accessible out of cellular service if users are logged into the app and have downloaded E-Tags to their mobile device.

More information about the MyFWP app can be found on the FWP website .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

White Lives Matter in Montana advocates for ethnic cleansing

Longtime Billings residents know the story well. It all started with Neo-Nazi propaganda fliers flooding and vilifying LGBTQ folks, people of color, and of course Jews their neighborhoods. Then, after a tumultuous year of intimidation against minorities in which skinheads even knocked over Jewish headstones, vandalized houses where minorities lived, and even show up at […] The post White Lives Matter in Montana advocates for ethnic cleansing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
97.1 KISS FM

Happy Fishing and Hunting New (License) Year From Montana FWP

Many Montana hunters and anglers are anxious to ring in the new. Our buddies at Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wanted us to remind you that March 1 is indeed the day the 2022 license year opens, meaning that is the day you can buy new hunting and fishing licenses and begin applying for permits and special licenses.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Lifestyle
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
94.9 KYSS FM

Where Does Montana Fall On A List of the Most Beautiful States?

Let me paint you a picture of the path I took to write this article: I'm scrolling through the internet in my studio, occasionally glancing out the window to admire Montana's natural beauty. It happens to be a clear, sunny day, and you can see snow-topped mountains right from where I'm sitting. Doesn't get much more scenic than that!
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Moose tramples and crushes Iditarod dogsled team in Alaska

An Alaskan woman training her dogs for the Iditarod race was attacked by an angry moose with her dogs trampled on and left seriously injured.In a Facebook post, Bridgett Watkins shared her experience of the day a moose charged at her and her dogs while she was training them through a 52-mile run on 3 February.While moose sightings in Alaska aren’t that uncommon, they rarely attack humans unprovoked.Ms Watkins, a 38-year-old musher, initially thought when she spotted the moose that it would go way, she told local media outlets.Ms Watkins, along with her friend and handler Jen Nelson, was running...
ANIMALS
KSEN AM 1150

DEATH Stalks Montana Mountains

I've got a rip roaring page turner of a book up for grabs tomorrow, Saturday morning, on Puffman Sports Trivia. Montana native Bill Yenne is right on this money with the riveting tome, "Vultures Over the Elk Fork County," & 8 days in the lives of Elk Fork country in Montana Territory during a month on the cusp of winter, in a year somewhere between the advent of the Winchester Model ''73, & the 10th anniversary of Appomattox. Check out my good friend, Bill Yenne's website www.billyenne.com, & the 1st caller with the correct answer to my sports trivia question WINS the book at 7:30, Saturday morning on Puffman Sports Trivia.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Gianforte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Mobile Device#Fwp#Fishing License#Smart Phone#Ios#Montana Fwp#Montana Fish#Montanans#The Montana Comeback#App Store#Google Play
107.9 LITE FM

Extreme Cold Blast Coming to Idaho

Could a cold front be coming to Idaho after such a nice, sunny weekend? Well, experts are weighing in. And it may actually be a really good thing. Idaho has had a fairly dry winter this year, with little snowfall. Those new to Idaho may disagree, but true Idaho natives will tell you that this year has fallen short in the snow department. Pun intended.
IDAHO STATE
Chronicle

Ignorant Good Samaritans Kill Two North Idaho Moose

For days before the two moose died, Mary Franzel did everything she could to scare them away. She yelled. She stomped. She hurled kindling. But the mother and baby moose were unconcerned, mostly ignoring her aggression, continuing instead to munch on cedar bows near her Clark Fork Idaho area home.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
ABC4

New Utah-based grocery chain opening in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Market shoppers will be enjoying a brand new option as a Utah-based grocer comes to town. Founded in Cache Valley, Lee’s Marketplace is opening up its newest location in Herriman on Feb. 23. The new store is located at 14716 S. Marketplace Drive, Herriman, UT. A grand opening ceremony will be […]
HERRIMAN, UT
104.3 WOW Country

This Idaho County is One of the Least Populated Places in the United States

With such an influx of individuals and families coming to the Gem state some old school native Idahoans are dealing with growing pains and the changes that come along with it all. Even with areas of the state booming, it is nice to know that there are areas of Idaho that are still all about the simple life. Less crowds, less people, more space, more piece and quiet.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
Outsider.com

Iowa Angler Lands Massive Catfish During Stunning Sunset

Back in January, one lucky young man in Iowa landed a massive catfish while he was out ice fishing under an absolutely stunning sunset. Gavin Campbell, a native of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was out ice fishing at Lake Manawa back in January when something unexpected happened. The 24-year-old felt one of the strongest tugs he’s ever felt while on the ice. Turns out he had hooked a 34-pound flathead catfish — the biggest fish he’s ever caught while ice fishing.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
103.5 KISSFM

How Is Idaho The #1 State In The Country On This List?

When one is putting together a "top" list, there are many Idaho could be considered for:. All pretty predictable, right? Well, this next list featuring Idaho is not something you're going to see coming. Our pals at Wallethub put together a list of the "Most Sinful States in America" in...
IDAHO STATE
KTVH

KTVH

2K+
Followers
938
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Helena, Montana news and weather from KTVH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy