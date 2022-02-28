Man Pleads Guilty To Murder In Pittsburgh Motel Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man has pleaded guilty to shooting another man to death in the parking lot of a motel in Robinson Township.

Jaquay Murray pleaded guilty to one count of third degree murder and two firearms violations in Christopher Langham’s death.

Langham was found dead in the parking lot of the Pittsburgh Motel in June of 2020. Police said Langham was invited into a room and Murray came out of the bathroom with a gun, shooting as Langham tried to leave. Witnesses said they heard several gunshots.

Murray tried to run away but was arrested later.

In exchange for the plea, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office withdrew the charge of tampering and agreed to a sentence of 18 to 42 years in jail, which will be formally imposed on March 29.