Man sentenced to serve 60 years for involvement in Virginia Beach 7-Eleven armed robbery that led to officer-involved shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A man was sentenced Monday to serve 60 years in prison for his role in a robbery that led to an officer-involved shooting in 2018.

23-year-old Jasper Miles Wynn, of Chesapeake, was sentenced on charges of Attempted Capital Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer (2 counts), Robbery (2 counts), Use of a Firearm (3 counts), Conspiracy, Abduction, and Wearing a Mask in Public. Wynn was sentenced to 250 years in prison, all suspended except 60 years to serve.

Wynn pled guilty last year.

Court officials say if this case went to trial evidence would prove that on October ``,2018, Wynn and his co-defendant Jahkil McPhail, planned to rob a 7-Eleven store on S. Independence Boulevard. They encountered a female clerk outside the store and forced her inside at gunpoint. Officials say they ordered her and another clerk to the ground and took money and cigarettes.

Before this incident, police had investigated several similar robberies around the area so they planned to have patrol at possible targeted stores. Officers were at the 7-Eleven at the time of the robbery and their surveillance van was parked.

Police say they saw the two men rob the store and called for backup as they ran away. Police ordered the men to stop. McPhail, carrying the bag of money and cigarettes, ran off. He was later arrested hiding in a nearby backyard shed with a mask and gloves nearby.

As McPhail ran, officials say Wynn turned toward the officers and fired at them. They returned fire. Wynn was struck in the right forearm.

According to officials, one of the officers later discovered a bullet hole through the lower leg of his uniform and a graze wound to his leg.

McPhail was sentenced in January to 87 years in prison with 47 years suspended, leaving 40 years to serve.

