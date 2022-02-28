ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Poodle reunites with owner after he was missing for five years

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G5zmi_0eRfvUq800

A neighboring animal control facility reported a small poodle showed up in rough shape; severely matted, with infected eyes, ears and he was also very dehydrated.

The 15-year-old male poodle named Snowball, who was reportedly micro chipped to a family in Norfolk, Virginia, had been missing for five years.

Upon hearing the news of Snowball’s location, the owner Kathy, was reportedly crying then booked a flight immediately.

The animal clinic said they were able to treat his eyes, update his vaccines and issued a health certificate so he can fly back with his mamma.

Cape Coral Animal Shelter
Cape Coral Animal Shelter
Cape Coral Animal Shelter

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Pets & Animals
Cape Coral, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Cape Coral, FL
Norfolk, VA
Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Cape Coral, FL
Pets & Animals
City
Norfolk, VA
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy