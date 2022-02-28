Poodle reunites with owner after he was missing for five years

A neighboring animal control facility reported a small poodle showed up in rough shape; severely matted, with infected eyes, ears and he was also very dehydrated.

The 15-year-old male poodle named Snowball, who was reportedly micro chipped to a family in Norfolk, Virginia, had been missing for five years.

Upon hearing the news of Snowball’s location, the owner Kathy, was reportedly crying then booked a flight immediately.

The animal clinic said they were able to treat his eyes, update his vaccines and issued a health certificate so he can fly back with his mamma.

Cape Coral Animal Shelter

