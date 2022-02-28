ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Doddridge/Ocean intersection to close temporarily

By KRIS Newsroom
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I3ws3_0eRfvFqT00

The intersection at Ocean Drive and Doddridge will temporarily close from 8 a.m. till 2 p.m. on Monday, February 28, and Tuesday, March 1.

During the temporary closure, City contractors will complete the installation of the final riding surface in the southbound lanes of Ocean Drive.

"Motorists can use Mitchell Street and Ropes Street as an alternate route to access Ocean Drive during the intersection closures. Access to residences within the closed area of Doddridge Street and Ocean Drive will be maintained," said city officials.

City contractors are scheduled to complete the "Revive the Drive" project in Summer 2022.

For the latest information on the Ocean Drive project, please visit www.cctexas.com/oceandrive .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRIS 6 News

Pedestrian hit on SPID and Crosstown

Corpus Christi police are closing access roads at SPID and Crosstown NB after an accident involving a pedestrian. Police were called to the area just after 8:30 Tuesday evening for reports that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the freeway.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocean Drive#Doddridge Ocean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy