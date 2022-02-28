ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russians replaced: 2 conductors to fill in with Vienna Philharmonic at Artis—Naples

By Harriet Howard Heithaus, Naples Daily News
Two conductors have stepped in for two Naples concerts this week to replace a Russian conductor pulled after the invasion of Ukraine.

Yannick Nézet-Séguin — music director of The Philadelphia Orchestra — and David Robertson , former music director of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, will replace  controversial Russian conductor Valery Gergiev. They will conduct in Gergiev's place for Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra appearances at Artis—Naples on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 1 and 2.

Seong-Jin Cho, Deutsch Grammophone recording artist and winner of the 2015 International Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw, will be the guest artist for the Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 on Tuesday.

What happened last week: Nyet to Naples: With Ukraine under siege, Vienna Philharmonic won't bring Russians to town

AND: Naples Philharmonic gets an intimate visit with Beethoven via Jonathan Biss

125-plus things to do: St. Patrick's Day events and more fun in March

The change ends a long weekend during which the concerts had no conductor and no piano soloist after the Vienna Philharmonic announced Gergiev and pianist Denis Matsuev would not be performing with it.

The two, originally scheduled for both Carnegie Hall in New York City and Naples, were dropped from the appearances. The only reason was given as " due to the world situation." Both artists are widely known as supporters of Vladmir Putin , the Russian leader who sent troops into Ukraine on Thursday.

Carnegie Hall, for which Nézet-Séguin also replaced Gergiev, was also without a conductor until the 11th hour. He conducts Tuesday, Robertson on Wednesday.

Several master classes and a discussion with leaders of the Vienna Philharmonic and Artis—Naples CEO and President Kathleen van Bergen at 10 a.m. Wednesday are part of the Vienna Philharmonic stay here. The first was set for 4 p.m. Monday. For a full list, see artisnaples.org online.

Harriet Howard Heithaus covers arts and entertainment for the Naples Daily News/naplesnews.com. Reach her at 239-213-6091.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Russians replaced: 2 conductors to fill in with Vienna Philharmonic at Artis—Naples

