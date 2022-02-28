Wallops Island chosen for first Rocket Lab USA launch site; 250 new jobs expected

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Wallops Island has officially been chosen by Rocket Lab USA as the location for its first launch site and the manufacturing of its new, reusable rocket, Neutron.

Back in January, officials announced that Accomack County was among the finalists for a proposed expansion by Rocket Lab USA, Inc., which would create 250 new jobs in the area.

The company delivers reliable launch services, spacecraft components, satellites, other spacecraft as well as on-orbit management solutions that make it faster, easier, and more affordable to access space.



The Neutron rocket is expected to be operational in late 2024 and is designed to deliver a 17,600-pound payload to low Earth orbit, and may ultimately support human spaceflight.



The manufacturing complex will be located near Rocket Lab Launch Complex 2, the company’s launch site for the Electron launch vehicle.

Rocket Lab officials say they expect to begin construction on the Neutron Production Complex soon.

