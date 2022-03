Jeep’s first fully-electric SUV will be launching in early 2023. The news arrives as part of the automaker’s “Dare Forward 2030” plan, which aims to have 100% of sales in Europe and 50% of sales in the United States be for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) by the end of the decade. Jeep shared that it wants to have more than 75 different BEVs by that time, and reach annual BEV sales of at least five million vehicles globally.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO