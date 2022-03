Annie Tepnatze joins the protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, held Monday at the WVU Mountainlair. (Ron Rittenhouse/The Dominion Post)

For the past five days, Serhii Bahdasariants has been walking around WVU and Morgantown with two wristwatches. The one on his right wrist is set to Ukrainian time. “I’m looking at

You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers