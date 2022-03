Free agent first baseman Anthony Rizzo asked fans whether or not the MLBPA and MLB owners will indeed reach a deal by Monday, Feb. 28. The end of February brings more troubling lockout news: MLB Spring Training is cancelled through March 7 at the very least, which puts the beginning of the MLB season in jeopardy. The delayed dates only underscore the tension between MLB owners and players as the two sides are still trying to come to an agreement, but the end of the lockout doesn’t appear within sight.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO