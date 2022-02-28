Award-winning restaurant ‘ACACIA’ revival coming to Libbie Mill

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After closing its doors in early 2020, ACACIA midtown will be returning to the area in a newly leased property at Libbie Mill – Midtown.

ACACIA has leased a 3,739-square-foot space located in the Corner Shops building at 2363 Roux Street in the Libbie Mill – Midtown area of Henrico County.

Restaurant owners Aline and Dale Reitzer opened their original Carytown ACACIA location in February 1998. In the 20 years since its opening, the restaurant has earned many awards and distinctions in the culinary industry.

Dale Reitzer, co-owner and chef of ACACIA midtown, is a four-time nominee for the James Beard

Foundation Best Chef Mid-Atlantic Award, was twice named Richmond’s chef of the year and was

named America’s best new chefs in 1999 by Food and Wine Magazine.

During ACACIA’s time in Richmond, the restaurant was relocated from its starting Carytown location, moving a few blocks down to the corner of Robinson Street and West Cary Street, which was then closed in early 2020. The space at Libbie Mill will be the restaurant’s third brick-and-mortar location.

“We are thrilled to continue our passion at Libbie Mill. Our plan was always to open another restaurant, and we believe the time and location are a perfect fit. We are looking forward to bringing our new venture to such a vibrant community and creating an experience our long-time supporters and new diners will enjoy,” Elaine Reitzer said in a release.

The restaurant is expected to open its doors fall of 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.