(Des Moines, IA) — Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver says tax credits are a part of the discussion as Senate Republicans press to cut the corporate income tax rate. A new report shows the State of Iowa issued nearly 44 million dollars worth of tax refunds last year to corporations claiming a tax credit for research activities. Whitver says if the state is going to give out all these tax credits and exemptions then they can’t get the rate low enough. He says they want to balance that, so the state is more competitive.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO