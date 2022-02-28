Stock market volatility during Russia-Ukraine war

The Russia-Ukraine war has rattled the stock market in recent weeks.

The big question: Will the geopolitical crisis have a prolonged impact on U.S. stocks?

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are ending the month of February with a second consecutive month of losses.

As of Monday, the indexes were on track for one of the largest two-month percentage declines since March 2020 (the onset of the pandemic).

Here's how the market closed to end February 2021:

Dow Jones: 33,892.60 (Down 166.15 or .49%)

S&P 500: 4,373.94 (Down 10.71 or .24%)

Nasdaq: 13,751.40 (Up 56.78 or .41%)

52-week high:

Dow Jones: 36,952.65

S&P 500: 4,818.62

Nasdaq: 16,212.23

52-week low:

Dow Jones: 30,547.53

Nasdaq: 12,397.05

S&P 500: 3,723.34

Market on March, 16, 2020 (5-days after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic):

Dow Jones: 19,173.98

S&P 500: 2,304.92

Nasdaq: 6,879.52

According to Fortune.com , here's how markets have reacted to past geopolitical events:

World War I:

The Dow fell more than 30% and markets were closed for 6 months. When they reopened, the Dow rose more than 88% in 1915.

9/11:

Stocks tumbled nearly 15% in a matter of days following the terror attacks.

Cuban Missile Crisis:

During the 13-day confrontation, the Dow lost 1.2%, but gained 10% during the remainder of the year.

Based on past history, some investors believe the geopolitical climate right now will not have a long-term impact on stocks.

