Halo Infinite's lead multiplayer designer has announced his departure from 343 Industries. Andrew Witts had joined the developer in 2019, overseeing the development of Halo Infinite's free multiplayer mode. In a short but sweet tweet, Witts thanked fans and 343 for his three years spent with the company. "It's been an honor leading the MP design team over these years," he wrote. "Thank you to all Halo fans for your feedback over the years. We made this game for you." Witts didn't announce where he was off to next but said he was "going to take some time off to relax and recharge" first.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO