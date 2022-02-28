ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New petition is asking President Biden to take in Ukrainian refugees

By Chase Bunker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04UeD1_0eRfs65o00
Photos: Russian invasion into Ukraine enters fifth day Refugees fleeing conflict in Ukraine arrive at the Medyka border crossing in Poland, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The U.N. has estimated the conflict could produce as many as 4 million refugees. The head of the United Nations refugee agency says more than a half a million people had fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion on Thursday. (Visar Kryeziu/AP)

Residents in war-torn Ukraine have been flocking to Poland to seek refuge as Russia invades their homeland.

A petition on change.org is asking President Joe Biden to allow the country to take in Ukrainian refugees. The letter says “It’s time for the United States of America to step up to an international responsibility and immediately assist with allowing Ukrainian Refugees to come to the United States: especially those who have immediate family members living in the United States and those who have direct sponsors.” The letter ends by saying, “These people will be bright stars for the U.S., and will not burden on our country or citizens. DO IT NOW please...we have no time to waste.”

For those seeking refuge in Poland, the process can take several days. Misha Gryb recalls how long it took for his mother to make it to Poland saying, “the trip was supposed to take only 10 hours according to Google Maps.

But because of road closures, and traffic due to people escaping, it probably took three days and then they were in line to get across the border for another two days.” Gryb later added, “Some people took three or four days depending on where you get in line.”

Those who support this can sign the petition here.

