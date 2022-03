This Saturday, the National Council of the U.S. Soccer Federation will hold an election for president of the organization. Unlike the free-for-all that took place four years ago when there were eight candidates, there are only two candidates this time around: incumbent Cindy Parlow Cone and her predecessor, Carlos Cordeiro, who resigned under pressure just two years into his tenure. His resignation came after legal filings related to the equal pay lawsuit had disparaged players on the U.S. women's national team.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO