Over the last 7 years, I went from $65,000 in debt to a net worth of $350,000 with 5 steps. I want to encourage more young people of color to take control of their finances too.

By Erika Taylor Moore
Business Insider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter finishing college, I realized that I needed strong financial literacy to get ahead in life. I now have a net worth of $350,000 and coach other young people of color on succeeding financially. Eliminating debt, cutting housing costs, investing more, and automating my savings all helped me. There...

