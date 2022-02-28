ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Protesters demand jail closure after Rikers inmate dies

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15GxMH_0eRfrVrh00

Last year, 16 inmates died on Rikers Island while in custody or shortly after leaving. Another man was reported dead Sunday, the first death in custody this year.

Tarz Youngblood, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell at the George R. Vierno Center on Sunday, according to the Department of Correction.

New Yorkers rallied Monday and called for the infamous prison to close.

“For them to sit here in the conditions that they are - any human being - it becomes an issue of human rights. It’s no longer a thing of right and wrong. The basic needs need to be met,” said Hope Sanders from Freedom Agenda.

The Department of Correction says it is investigating Youngblood’s cause of death.

Protesters say that jails don’t address the root causes of crime or help to prevent it. Local officials say the majority of people who are incarcerated on Rikers Island are people of color and come from low-income backgrounds. They say tackling issues of inequality is the way to reduce crime.

“For the last 30 years now, we’ve just been funding the NYPD, and it’s not solving the problem. We talk about high crime every chance we get to distract from the real issues of housing instability, food instability, mental health resources,” said Corey Provost, district leader of the 58th Assembly District in Brooklyn.

In a statement to News 12, the Department of Correction acknowledged the issues within the city’s prison system saying in part, “I am focused and committed to creating a safer and more humane environment for our staff and everyone in our custody … In my nearly two months as Commissioner, I have identified numerous deficiencies within the department that I am in the process of correcting.”

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 12

Bronx feces attack suspect arrested in separate Brooklyn hate crime

Police say the Bronx man who attacked a woman with feces at a Bronx subway station has been arrested again, this time in a Brooklyn hate crime. Frank Abrokwa, 37, had already been arrested in an attack on a woman at the Wakefield - 241st Street station. The woman was sitting when Abrokwa allegedly walked up to her and smeared a bag of human feces into her face and body.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
News 12

Business owners in fear after Bronx neighborhood bakery owner is assaulted

Business owners along East 138th Street say they don't feel safe after the neighborhood bakery was robbed and the owner’s husband was assaulted. Christopher Martinez, 18, was arrested on Friday after police say he walked into Valencia Bakery and hit the owner’s husband in the head with a cane and a heat gun after he recognized him from a previous incident.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Prison#Mental Health#New Yorkers#Freedom Agenda#Assembly District
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

News 12

54K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy