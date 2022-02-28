Canarsie liquor stores pull Russian vodka from shelves amid Ukraine invasion

Some liquor stores in Brooklyn are pulling Russian vodka from their shelves in solidarity with Ukraine.

The owner of Brooklyn Estate Fine Liquor and Wine on Avenue L tells News 12 this is all in support of the people in Ukraine. If a customer comes in specifically for a Russian brand, he says he will refer them to domestic products or vodka from other European countries instead.

This isn’t just happening in the United States. According to the Canadian press, Canada’s finance minister has instructed the Liquor Control Board to order stores to remove all Russian alcoholic products.

The Brooklyn Estate Fine Liquor and Wine says its distributor started offering Russian products at discounted prices. Popular brands like Belvedere Vodka have been pulled from their shelves.