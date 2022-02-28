Agnico Eagle Mines: Higher Prices Ahead

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO), which sells men’s and women’s apparel and accessories under the American Eagle, Tailgate, Todd Snyder, and Aerie brands, is scheduled to report its fiscal fourth-quarter results on Wednesday, March 2. In the upcoming Q4, we expect the company’s stock to likely trade higher with revenues and earnings beating consensus. In a recent update, AEO commented that it will hit its fiscal 2023 financial targets two years ahead of schedule. Thanks to strong holiday sales in 2021, it expects to report at least $600 million in operating income for fiscal 2021, with an operating margin of at least 10%. The company previously was hoping to generate $550 million in operating income, with a 10% margin, in 2023. That said, the company is now aiming to generate $800 million in operating income in fiscal 2023, with an operating profit margin of 13.5%.

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO