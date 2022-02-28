ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agnico Eagle Mines: Higher Prices Ahead

By Taylor Dart
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgnico Eagle Mines released its Q4 and FY2021 results last week, reporting annual production (pre-merger) of ~2.03 million ounces (~2.09 including Hope Bay) at all-in sustaining costs of $1,038/oz. The Q4 and FY2021 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (NYSEARCA:GDX) has finally begun, and Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM) is...

