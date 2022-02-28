CRASH COURSE #390: Capital City Carnage, Candice, Impact (podcast)

The New York State Golf Association (NYSGA) recently promoted two staff members effective January 1, 2022. Jack Travers has been promoted to the Assistant Director of Rules and Competitions. In this role, he will be responsible for overseeing the NYSGA’s support of regional golf associations in our Allied Golf Association (AGA) territory; which currently includes Syracuse, Buffalo, and the Capital Region. He will take a much larger role in the association’s Rules and Competitions department, with oversight of the internship program, administrative duties of competitions, acting as the staff in charge at certain NYSGA and affiliated golf association championships, qualifiers, and the Amateur Series. He will also assist with instructing Rules of Golf workshops and other educational seminars.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO