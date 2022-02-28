CRASH COURSE #390: Capital City Carnage, Candice, Impact (podcast)
By Chris Marquart
FingerLakes1.com
2 days ago
This is the go-home episode for Capital City Carnage, and we catch up with Candice Jo Freese in the final run up to action March 3-4-5. We will also look ahead at the busy Domination Motorsports 2022 season. Then, fresh off the 2022 Derby Banquet and Swap Meet, Kristi and Devon Germain join us as they break news on their 2022 campaign.
The sweeping changes that NASCAR has made to its schedule over the last several years has come at the expense of one of the biggest markets in the United States. Chicago has been without a race since Chicagoland Speedway was dropped from the schedule in 2020. That could soon change, though, as NASCAR is interested in making one of its more ambitious concepts a reality.
Randy Orton was hurt in RK-Bro’s match on last night’s Raw, and a new report has details on his status and the originally planned finish. As noted last night, the Street Profits defeated Orton and Riddle after Montez Ford hit Orton with a frog splash, which left Orton hurt and resulted in the match ending prematurely with the Street Profits winning.
Semifinal games for Section V boys and girls basketball wrapped up on Wednesday night with more Wayne-Finger Lakes teams advancing to the sectional finals this weekend. Palmyra-Macedon, Newark and Mynderse all picked up wins on the boys side. This sets up a Finger Lakes East heavy championship slate on Saturday afternoon at Webster-Schroeder High School with Mynderse taking on Wellsville at 1 pm for the B2 crown and Pal-Mac meeting Newark at 4 pm for the B1 title. The Pal-Mac vs. Newark showdown will be a rematch of the 2016 championship game which Newark won at the Blue Cross Arena. Pal-Mac’s last sectional title in boys basketball came back in 2005 en route to the NYS Class B State Championship.
FL1 Radio is live from Bloomfield for the Class B1 boys basketball semifinal round. At 5:30 p.m. the fourth seeded Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders take on the Batavia Blue Devils, and at 7:30 p.m. following the first game, the second seed Newark Reds battle the Greece Olympia Spartans with spots in the sectional final on the line. Jim Sinicropi and Kevin Sharp are live courtside for the action!
A WWE legend was reportedly hospitalized this week following a scary fall. Scott Hall, a 63, was reportedly hospitalized after breaking his hip during a scary fall earlier this week. Hall’s friend announced the tough news. “Just got off the phone with my friend Scott Hall. He fell and...
Basketball legend Michael Jordan is now a NASCAR co-owner, and apparently he has an interesting financial model he wants the sport to try. According to Jordan’s financial advisor, Curtis Polk, His Airness wants to help NASCAR teams become less reliant on sponsors and find revenue through additional avenues, such as media.
The New York State Golf Association (NYSGA) recently promoted two staff members effective January 1, 2022. Jack Travers has been promoted to the Assistant Director of Rules and Competitions. In this role, he will be responsible for overseeing the NYSGA’s support of regional golf associations in our Allied Golf Association (AGA) territory; which currently includes Syracuse, Buffalo, and the Capital Region. He will take a much larger role in the association’s Rules and Competitions department, with oversight of the internship program, administrative duties of competitions, acting as the staff in charge at certain NYSGA and affiliated golf association championships, qualifiers, and the Amateur Series. He will also assist with instructing Rules of Golf workshops and other educational seminars.
A WWE corporate executive with ties to former wrestler and WWE executive, Triple H, is leaving the company. PWInsider has reported that Lissette Pineda was recently let go from WWE, only two years after joining the promotion as its Manager of Global Talent Strategy and Development in January of 2020.
