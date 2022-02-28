ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House: 40% of free COVID tests to low-income areas

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
FILE - Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to be handed out during a distribution event, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio. Nearly half the 500 million free COVID-19 tests the Biden administration recently made available to Americans still have not been claimed as virus cases plummet and people feel less urgency to test. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says 40% of COVID-19 tests ordered through its program to distribute free at-home rapid tests have gone to Americans in distressed areas.

That’s an upward revision from an estimate of around 20% of free tests ordered by people in “high vulnerability Zip Codes” that White House officials had earlier provided to The Associated Press.

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden announced that his administration would make available 500 million free COVID tests to anyone who wanted one. The U.S. Postal Service was tapped to deliver the packages of four free tests per household. Officials placed a special focus on reaching low-income Americans.

Despite a crush of orders when the program launched in January, demand has fallen off as omicron cases plummet and people feel less urgency to test.

The White House says Americans have placed 68 million orders for packages of tests, which leaves about 46% of the stock of tests, or nearly half, still available to be ordered.

Washington Post

Why would Trump want to be president when being a former president is so lucrative?

Will former president Donald Trump run again in 2024? Most observers expect he will, but they should consider an old political maxim: Follow the money. Trump is known for his pursuit of lucre. Many pundits thought his foray into politics in 2015 was primarily a brand awareness exercise to increase demand for the multitude of products that bore his name. Trump even mixed business and politics when he was in office, going so far as to say the United States would host the annual Group of Seveneconomic summit at his Doral golf resort in Florida, before public outcry forced him to reverse course.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

George W. Bush donates to Trump targets ahead of GOP primaries

Former President George W. Bush donated to the primary campaigns of two Republicans being targeted by former President Donald Trump, according to recent filings with the Federal Election Commission. Mr. Bush donated to Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska during the last three months of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

