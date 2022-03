Reports that the City of New Bedford no longer provides citizens with sand for snowstorms are exaggerated, but only slightly. There is sand available if you can get to it. The Department of Public Infrastructure cut back on the amount of sand dispersed citywide during the winter months several years ago. At one time, sand was available in 100 locations throughout the city, but now there are three. The City of New Bedford's "Winter Storm Guide" on the official website still lists all 100 locations. It needs to be updated.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO