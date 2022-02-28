A look at OU, OSU and Tulsa NFL Combine invites

We all knew Russell Wilson was likely to leave Seattle eventually but news of his trade to the Denver Broncos still landed with great impact. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback, who appears to have plenty left in the tank, gets a stable of playmaking wide receivers and joins a division now stocked to the gills with talent under center.
With free agent roughly a week away, it sounds like the Chicago Bears could try to poach a wide receiver from the Green Bay Packers. According to Evan Massey of NFL Analysis Network, the Bears are expected to pursue Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Valdes-Scantling, 27, finished the 2021 season...
The Dallas Cowboys were able to retain at least one of their pending free agent wide receivers on Tuesday. The team announced that it came to terms on a deal with Noah Brown to keep him with the organization for one more year. Brown’s been a pretty nice find for...
The Dallas Cowboys are expected to lose at least one key member from last year’s roster this offseason. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger is considered “unlikely to return” to the Cowboys. “Cowboys punter Bryan Anger is considered unlikely...
While the NFL world is abuzz with discussions about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and where he might play next season, there is another quarterback who might be making some surprising waves of his own. Mitch Trubisky. Hey, don’t laugh. Hear us out. ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote about...
Baker Mayfield — one of Oklahoma’s greatest quarterbacks — will have his Heisman Trophy statue dedicated after the Sooners’ spring football game on April 23. Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy in the 2017 season. He became the sixth of seven OU players to win college football’s most prestigious award.
Led by 21 points from Rebecca Lescay and three others in double figures, the Tulsa women’s basketball team defeated Wichita State 88-86 in overtime Monday in the American Athletic Conference tournament at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The Golden Hurricane improved to 16-9, and next face top-seeded UCF...
Oral Roberts not only won all six games at home last week, but it swept the latest Summit League Baseball Player and Pitcher of the Week awards, League officials announced Monday. Jackson Loftin earned the Player of the Week, while Ledgend Smith was named Pitcher of the Week. Loftin collected...
Oklahoma senior guard Taylor Robertson is a finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, awarded annually by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Women's Basketball Coaches Association. Named after the Class of 1993 Hall of Famer, the annual award in its fifth year recognizes the top shooting guard...
The Oral Roberts men’s basketball team lost 92-72 Monday night to North Dakota State in the semifinals of the Summit League Tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, ending ORU’s bid to repeat as conference champions. The loss also effectively ended the Golden Eagles’ chance to appear in a...
Michigan got some good news Tuesday morning. A key piece will likely be available for the Big Ten tournament. Hunter Dickinson, who’s been dealing with a stomach bug, is expected to be available for the Wolverines in Indianapolis, a school spokesperson told CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Dickinson missed Michigan’s season-ending win over Ohio State last week.
STILLWATER, Okla. — Morgan Day’s 16 strikeouts helped the Oklahoma State softball team defeat DePaul, 4-0, at Cowgirl Stadium on Sunday. With the win, OSU improved to 12-5 overall. Day (2-1) needed only 93 pitches to record a complete game shutout of the Blue Demons. She allowed only...
As one dynasty ends, another one continues. Oklahoma State’s nine-year reign as Big 12 wrestling champion is over, as the Cowboys ended up finishing a disappointing fourth on Sunday at the BOK Center, despite crowning three individual champs. Missouri, in its first year back in the Big 12 tournament,...
A gross but funny moment at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is going viral on social media over the weekend. The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is wrapping up in Indianapolis, Indiana this weekend. Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated senior NFL reporter Albert Breer shared something he’s “never” seen before at...
STILLWATER — The first steps in Oklahoma State’s 2022 football season lie about two weeks away. The Cowboys officially released their spring practice slate Monday morning with the first of 15 spring sessions set to take place on Tuesday, March 22. The five-week camp schedule stretches into late April, concluding with a spring football finale at 11 a.m. April 23 at Boone Pickens Stadium. Admission to the final practice is free to all fans.
Tirzah Moore scored 17 points and added eight rebounds but it wasn’t enough for the Oral Roberts women’s basketball team to extend its season, as the Golden Eagles fell 72-53 in the Summit League semifinals to South Dakota State on Monday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Delaney Nix...
Before the NFL Draft at the end of April, there's the NFL Combine at the beginning of March. Pro prospects from OU, OSU, Tulsa and other college programs showcased their skills in front of coaches and scouts last week in Indianapolis.
Howe (22-5): The Lions have won the last two state tournaments and are ranked No. 1 this season. Among their statement wins is a victory against 6A Booker T. Washington in the Tournament of Champions. Other teams to watch. Pocola (25-1): This season the Indians have not lost to another...
Comments / 0