It is never too early to take a look at next year's draft class. Here are three prospects who have the talent and makeup to be first-round picks in April 2023. Dawand Jones, T, Ohio State: There has been a growing trend with teams drafting 360-pound freak athletes in the first round. Evan Neal from Alabama should continue that trend and expect Jones to be drafted extremely high next year. The fourth-year senior took over at right tackle this past season and was one of the best offensive linemen in the nation. He moves like he’s 315 pounds and is extremely powerful. With another year of experience and overall refinement, it is very possible Jones is the first tackle off the board.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO