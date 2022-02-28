Freedom Plasma holds grand opening in Wood River

John Badman|The Telegraph Melissa Hand, left, Assistant Manager of Operations for Freedom Plasma, 520 Wesley Drive in Wood River, talks Monday to visitors at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the business, which has been open since October. Tommy Hubachek, Freedom Plasma's Wood River Director, right, looks on. (John Badman)

WOOD RIVER – Freedom Plasma in Wood River is seeing a growing interest in its services.

Located at 520 Wesley Drive in Wood River, Freedom Plasma opened the center in October in a former Office Max building that had sat empty for a number of years. The firm started with 12 machines to separate plasma and now plans to have as many as 48.

Tommy Hubachek, director of the center, said the process is different from going to a blood drive. After a screening test, patients donate their whole blood which goes through a process called plasmolysis in which the plasma is separated from red blood cells. The red blood cells are returned to the patient.

"Because we're able to give donors back their red blood cells, they're able to donate twice in a seven day period as longs as there's a day in between," Hubacheck said.

"We don't pay anyone for their plasma or blood," he said. "We pay people for their time."

Plasma is the pale yellow liquid portion of blood that, for healthy individuals, can be quickly and easily replaced. It is made up of specialized proteins that help control bleeding and infections.

Since it cannot be artificially produced, plasma donations can be life-saving for a wide range of patients, including those with rare health conditions, those with immunodeficiency disorders and wounded veterans. Unlike blood, plasma does not have to be type matched.

First- and second-time donors receive $75. Afterwards, they can receive $40 for their first donation of the week and $50 for their second donation. According to Hunbachek, a year of donating twice a week can equal $4,500 to $5,000 for a person.

Melissa Hand, assistant manager of operation at Freedom Plasma, gave tours of the center Monday following a ribbon cutting ceremony. According to Hand, donors have a vein check, weight check and arm check before plasma donations.

The donation process takes 35-55 minutes, with the collected plasma taken to a lab for testing and then stored in a freezer.

"Our goals are making sure that we are following regulations and that are employees feel comfortable at their jobs," Hunbachek said.

The center is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; it is closed Sunday and Monday. For more information, visit freedomplasma.com .