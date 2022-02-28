Nearly 166,000 in Hays County and 21 million in Texas have received initial vaccination

- Change in housing units (2010–2020): 34,117 (+57.4% since 2010) - Housing units (2020): 93,534 - Housing units (2010): 59,417 Hays County, Texas, is part of the Austin-Round Rock metro area—and as with other counties in this metro, it has experienced unprecedented growth over the last decade. In fact, Hays County was the fastest-growing county in the county, according to the latest Census data. That growth is due in large part to housing in Austin pricing out new and longtime residents. As home prices within the Austin city limits have increased, residents have turned to areas like Hays County for more affordable options. In turn, the existing housing inventory has been depleted, which has led home developers to try and keep up with the demand. Other factors, including companies such as Amazon putting down footprints in the area, have only added to the need for more housing.

