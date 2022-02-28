ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

Nearly 166,000 in Hays County and 21 million in Texas have received initial vaccination

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAYS COUNTY, TEXAS – In Hays County there are over 75,320 and 9,176,472 Texans who haven’t yet received their initial vaccine dose. In Hays County, 165,747 and over 76.98% of eligible people, and in Texas, over 75.47% or 20,351,469 people 5 years and older have received their initial dose of...

Wyoming News

#3. Hays County, Texas

- Change in housing units (2010–2020): 34,117 (+57.4% since 2010) - Housing units (2020): 93,534 - Housing units (2010): 59,417 Hays County, Texas, is part of the Austin-Round Rock metro area—and as with other counties in this metro, it has experienced unprecedented growth over the last decade. In fact, Hays County was the fastest-growing county in the county, according to the latest Census data. That growth is due in large part to housing in Austin pricing out new and longtime residents. As home prices within the Austin city limits have increased, residents have turned to areas like Hays County for more affordable options. In turn, the existing housing inventory has been depleted, which has led home developers to try and keep up with the demand. Other factors, including companies such as Amazon putting down footprints in the area, have only added to the need for more housing.
