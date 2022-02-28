ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cowboys Won't Commit to Amari Cooper in 2022

By Ryan Phillips
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FCRUg_0eRfnzir00

The Dallas Cowboys will not commit to having Amari Cooper on the roster in 2022. At least not yet.

We've already discussed the options Dallas has with Cooper and how it's a complicated situation, but on Monday it got even more dicey. Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones refused to address Cooper's future, claiming that conversations were ongoing.

Jerry Jones has already expressed frustration with Cooper's 2021 campaign. The receiver was making $20 million but didn't produce to that level. He caught 68 passes for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. That was a drop-off from back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns. CeeDee Lamb has surpassed Cooper as the team's top target.

Cooper signed a five-year, $100 million deal with the Cowboys in March of 2020. He's still one of the NFL's highest-paid receiver. Cooper's cap hit for every year of the deal is $22 million, and if the Cowboys cut or trade him before June 1 he'll have a dead cap hit of $6 million. If they make a move after June 1, that hit will be spread over 2022 and 2023 ($2 million in 2022, $4 million in 2023). The Cowboys enter the offseason at more than $21 million over the cap, so cuts will be coming.

The issue for the Cowboys would be how cutting Cooper will impact Dak Prescott. The team's franchise quarterback would be losing one of his top options and a receiver he has a ton of chemistry with. Would they risk upsetting Prescott -- who they just signed to a four-year, $160 million deal -- to save some cash? Frankly, they might have to.

The fact that the Joneses won't give Cooper an endorsement does not bode well for his future in Big D.

Comments / 1

Related
The Big Lead

Snoop Dogg Caught Smoking Before Super Bowl Halftime Show

Snoop Dogg was part of Super Bowl LVI's epic halftime show on Sunday, joining Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and Mary J. Blige. They turned in an incredible performance the masses on social media loved. An eagle-eyed cameraman caught Snoop "warming up" for the performance a few minutes before he went on.
NFL
The Big Lead

Russell Wilson Removes Seahawks From Twitter Profile

Russell Wilson is one of a number of high profile NFL quarterbacks who could be on the move this offseason. While all signs point to the Seattle Seahawks refusing to trade him, Wilson may demand a move. He made the first indication of that on Friday, when he removed any mention of the franchise from his Twitter bio.
NFL
The Big Lead

Watch Ja Morant's Dunk of the Year on Jakob Poeltl, Which Wasn't Even His Best Play of the Quarter

Ja Morant has reached a level of play this year where the possibility that we're watching a simulation of some sort is no longer off the table. Morant, who had the best dunks of All-Star Weekend during the actual All-Star Game, usually tries to thrown down at least one impossible poster dunk a game. Usually something goes slightly wrong and we miss a possible highlight of the year but tonight against he Spurs Morant bodied Jakob Poeltl.
NBA
The Spun

Cowboys Appear To Have Made A Decision On Ezekiel Elliott

Although some are calling for the Dallas Cowboys to part ways with three-time Pro Bowler Ezekiel Elliott; Stephen Jones says the veteran running back isn’t going anywhere. “I want that guy on my team,” the Cowboys EVP said via Jon Machota. “You talk about playing through some injuries. He’s a competitor. I think he’s a damn good running back. … Obviously, his money is guaranteed. He’s going to be here, there’s no question. We’re fortunate to have him.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Jerry Jones
The Spun

Troy Aikman Was Asked If He Wants To Keep Working With Joe Buck

As Troy Aikman is reportedly set to leave FOX for ESPN, the next question is whether Joe Buck will follow his broadcast partner to the Monday Night Football booth. It sounds like Aikman would gladly endorse ESPN bringing Buck on board. Per WFAA’s Mike Leslie, Aikman called Buck “one of...
NFL
FanSided

Steelers targeting these 3 quarterbacks in free agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers could replace Ben Roethlisberger at least temporarily with one of these three quarterbacks in 2022 NFL free agency. With Ben Roethlisberger having called it a career, the Pittsburgh Steelers may look to find his short-term successor in the wonderful world of NFL free agency. As it stands...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#Joneses
New York Post

Jackson Mahomes’ apparent attempt to kiss woman in Vegas goes horribly wrong

Jackson Mahomes has taken his antics to Las Vegas — and this one ended in rather embarrassing fashion. On Monday, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was captured on video apparently getting denied by a blond woman he appeared to try to kiss. In a video shared...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Analysis Network

Colts, Steelers, 49ers Mentioned As Possible Destinations For Stephon Gilmore

This year’s free-agent class is deep at several positions, one of them being at cornerback. Some impactful players could be on the move in the secondary, one of them being the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Stephon Gilmore. Among the teams who could be landing spots are the Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, and Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
247Sports

Mel Kiper releases latest 2022 Mock Draft with trades ahead of NFL Combine

The 2022 NFL Combine is underway, as draft prospects have descended on Indianapolis. Drills are set to get underway later this week, and Mel Kiper has released his latest mock draft before things get ramped up, with a couple of trades highlighting the first round. The quarterback position has not...
NFL
The Spun

CBS Sports Predicts Blockbuster Carson Wentz Trade

CBS Sports has a pretty massive prediction for Carson Wentz this offseason. Cody Benjamin has Wentz going to the Washington Commanders as they desperately need stability at that position. Washington has started Taylor Heinicke the last two seasons and while he got the team to the playoffs in 2020, he’s...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Chiefs Could Have Surprising Successor To Andy Reid

When the Kansas City Chiefs had an opening for a quarterbacks coach this offseason, Andy Reid called upon an old friend to fill the role. Reid hired Matt Nagy, who was Kansas City’s offensive coordinator in 2016-17 after serving as the team’s quarterbacks coach from 2013-15. Nagy spent the last four seasons as the head coach of the Chicago Bears.
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

A 'perfect fit' for the Indianapolis Colts?

There is a lot of smoke around the rumors that the Indianapolis Colts will be moving on from Carson Wentz in the very near future. Last week Adam Schefter all but confirmed a report from Chris Mortensen that Wentz will be dealt or cut in March. The follow up question...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Titans pass rusher Bud Dupree was arrested for attacking a Walgreens employee

Imagine going to Walgreens to purchase something and getting into an altercation with an employee. Well, that is what happened to Tennessee Titans defensive end Bud Dupree. According to TMZ Sports Dupree turned himself in for booking after he was cited for his alleged role in a January altercation at a Walgreens.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Michael Strahan’s Net Worth in 2022

Michael Strahan is a former NFL player for the New York Giants and is currently a well-known media personality. As an American football player, he was a seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time sacks leader, multiple All-Pro selections, one-time NFL defensive player of the year, one-time Super Bowl champion, and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a media personality, he has received multiple nominations for his work as a daytime host and studio analyst for his work. So far, he has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for his show Live! with Kelly and Michael. In this article, we will take a look at Michael Strahan’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy