Climate change is becoming irreversible and the world, including Washington state, is not doing enough to stop it. That was one of many takeaways among local authors of a sobering report published Monday by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, in which the world’s leading climate scientists provided the latest research on how ecosystems — both our own and those of other species — are being affected by warming temperatures, and how to mitigate and adapt to those changes.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO