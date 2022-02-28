ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood’s Fraught History with Black Audiences

By With David Remnick
The New Yorker
 8 days ago

There has been an explosion of popular and acclaimed work from...

The New Yorker

Rachel Rose’s Unsettling Video Art

Sometimes, going to the movies can feel like a process of disassembly and reconstitution—not in a lofty, philosophical sense but in a basic, physical one, as though the instruments your body uses to recognize the world have been remade. The artist Rachel Rose had this experience in 2014, when she saw the film “Gravity,” and, leaving the theater, felt “a very confusing sense of displacement from earth.” The video work that she made afterward, “Everything and More,” arose from a desire to deconstruct how this feeling could be produced simply by an encounter with sound emitted from speakers and light particles thrown off a flat surface. The piece, which was the subject of a solo show at the Whitney that opened in 2015, layers the voice of an astronaut talking about how he felt upon returning from space (smells are stronger; his wristwatch feels heavy, “like a bowling ball”) with footage of researchers in a neutral-buoyancy lab and shimmering liquids fusing together and breaking apart. The work suggests that you might think of your body as a kind of sensory sieve, your mind a wisp of consciousness enclosed by a permeable membrane.
VISUAL ART
The New Yorker

Spring Movies Preview

The season’s roster of releases teems with stories about real people and real animals. “The Duke” (April 22), the last dramatic feature directed by the late Roger Michell, is based on the true story of a theft, in 1961, of a Goya painting from the National Gallery in London; Jim Broadbent plays Kempton Bunton, a cabdriver convicted of the crime; Helen Mirren co-stars as Bunton’s wife, Dorothy. “The Torch” (March 18), directed by Jim Farrell, is a documentary portrait of the great Chicago-based blues singer and guitarist Buddy Guy, who discusses what he learned in his work, decades ago, with such musicians as Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf, and is shown mentoring the young guitarist Quinn Sullivan. “Aline” (April 8), a drama about the rise of a singer from a small Quebec town to international fame, is a fictionalized version of the life story of Céline Dion; Valérie Lemercier directed, co-wrote the script (with Brigitte Buc), and stars as the singer. “Cow” (April 8), which follows a dairy cow named Luma and her calves for four years on a farm, is the first documentary by Andrea Arnold, the director of such acclaimed dramas as “Fish Tank” and “American Honey.”
MOVIES
The Guardian

Putin’s Hollywood pals – the stars who snuggled up to the Russian dictator

From Leonardo DiCaprio to Steven Seagal, Tinseltown’s biggest names were once happy to hang out with the invading president. Are they all now cringing? Not entirely. It was one of those surreal moments when light entertainment mugs history. Vladimir Putin crooned the song Blueberry Hill at a children’s charity benefit in St Petersburg in 2010, as a crowd of celebrities – including Sharon Stone, Kevin Costner, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Gérard Depardieu, Vincent Cassel and Monica Bellucci – clapped along like they were in kindergarten. When the politician reeled off the opening line – “I found my thrill” – thoughts of the Georgian invasion or the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko didn’t seem to be urgently popping into anyone’s head. Knowing what we know now, the spectacle plays more like Dr Evil’s rendition of Just the Two of Us – but far less funny. In 2022, after Putin’s ruthless assault on Ukraine, the guests present that day must feel very naive, perhaps even ashamed – but they are not the only western celebs who cosied up to Putin. In defence of this bunch, they had been booked to appear by Samuel Aroutiounian, a New Yorker who specialised in bringing Hollywood talent to Russia and later said that he had been unaware Putin would be appearing.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Kanye West’s Alleged Girlfriend Chaney Jones Tries Distinguishing Herself From Kim Kardashian

Not much is known about Kanye West’s latest love interest, Chaney Jones, except that the 24-year-old is a model. It seems that Jones tried to fix that by sharing some information about her background on her Instagram, which has since been deleted. But she might have been particularly prompted to do this because she’s been getting a lot of Kim Kardashian comparisons ever since being linked to Ye.
CELEBRITIES
The New Yorker

A Filmmaker and a Building Superintendent, Both Looking for Truth

The super is a familiar character in New York City life. For many, the person who takes care of the apartment building remains in the periphery—like the guy at the newsstand or the bodega, or a fellow-commuter whose face you often see on the subway—a bit part in the drama where you, the tenant, are the star. In a new short documentary, “We Call Him Super,” about the building where he lives, the filmmaker Michael Patten upends this dynamic. Gerandy Balvuena is the titular superintendent. We see with his eyes and hear his voice—Balvuena is the protagonist and the narrator.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The New Yorker

The Politics of Beauty in “After Yang”

Comparisons between Kogonada’s new film, “After Yang,” and his earlier one, “Columbus,” are inevitable, and their differences obscure the big idea that unites them. “After Yang” is a science-fiction film, set in a vague future time at an unspecified place, seemingly in the United States; its title character is an android, or “technosapien.” “Columbus,” his first feature, from 2017, is set in its own present day, in the real-life city of Columbus, Indiana, and centered on a young woman played by Haley Lu Richardson. “After Yang” is a synthetic work of dystopian imagination, and “Columbus” is a carefully realistic view of its place and time. Nonetheless, the two films are propelled by the same impulse: the artistic basis of mental life, the politics of aesthetics.
COLUMBUS, IN
The New Yorker

Who Is Your Celebrity Crush’s Girlfriend?

Not much is known about your new celeb crush’s girlfriend. That’s probably what led you to click on this article, which is somehow the third Google hit when you search her name even though it contains no illuminating information about her. It’s totally normal for you, a grown adult, to be looking this up. So we’ve gone ahead and answered the most commonly asked questions about this mysterious woman, just for you.
RELATIONSHIPS
The New Yorker

Daily Cartoon: Monday, March 7th

Interior monologues from the twenty-four minutes my phone was dead. Sign up for the Daily Humor newsletter and get The New Yorker cartoons and Shouts—plus more funny stuff—every day in your in-box!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The New Yorker

Briefly Noted

White Lies, by A. J. Baime (Mariner). Walter F. White, the subject of this urgent, much needed biography, led the N.A.A.C.P. from 1929 until his death, in 1955. He joined in 1918, working undercover in the South—a light-skinned Black man, he could pass as white—to investigate lynchings, identifying perpetrators and sending reports to the press and to state capitols. White’s career, beginning three years after “The Birth of a Nation” came out and ending just before the Montgomery bus boycott, allows Baime to portray an entire society struggling and failing to reckon with its legacy of racial terror. None of the killers in the forty-one murders White investigated were convicted. And, though he spent decades campaigning for a federal anti-lynching law, only now does such a bill (named for Emmett Till) look set to pass Congress.
SOCIETY
#Hollywood#Black People#Television#Film History#Racism#New Yorker
The New Yorker

A Sampling of Maternity Styles

This excerpt is adapted from “Be Pregnant: An Illustrated Companion for Moms-to-Be,” by Eugenia Viti, out in March from Voracious. My cool boyfriend became a dud husband. Dishwasher-loading techniques throughout history. Interior monologues from the twenty-four minutes my phone was dead. Now that I’m getting older, I forget...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The New Yorker

What Joni Sternbach Sees in Other Women

If Joni Sternbach’s name is familiar, it’s probably because of the photographs she’s been making of surfers in Montauk, Santa Barbara, Waikiki, and other beaches—from Australia to France—off and on for nearly two decades now. Her pictures are memorable in part because they’re true portraits, not wave-riding action shots, and because their stillness and formal beauty recall some of photography’s earliest images. Sternbach uses the same antique, accident-prone process that Sally Mann has used for her most evocative work, involving wet plates, slathered chemicals, and a big old wooden eight-by-ten camera on a tripod. The resulting images are unique tintypes, giving Sternbach’s contemporary subjects, in their wetsuits and bikinis, the poignance and presence of figures unmoored in time.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The New Yorker

The Biographer’s Hat

When the biographer of Emanuel Teller came to see me, he left behind his hat. It was the kind of hat a gaucho would wear, flat on top, wide-brimmed, but without the strings that tie under the chin. It was a very dark green, soft and fuzzy to the touch. It seemed familiar. I thought I knew that hat. As the biographer trotted down the stairs to the waiting taxi, I called out, “Hey! You forgot your hat!”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The New Yorker

The Youthful Melancholy of the Lemonheads

In June, 1992, the Lemonheads released “It’s a Shame About Ray,” the band’s fifth record, and its first to garner international renown. The album featured the singer and guitarist Evan Dando, the bassist Juliana Hatfield, and the drummer David Ryan. Five months earlier, Nirvana’s “Nevermind” had landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and so-called “alternative rock,” as it was then known, was reaching a commercial zenith. I first learned about the Lemonheads through that most potent nineties triad: the group had been featured in Sassy magazine’s “Cute Band Alert,” it had a video in heavy rotation on “120 Minutes,” MTV’s late-night dumping ground for stuff too weird or grating for prime time, and Dando had scored a cameo in the film “Reality Bites,” in which he coolly ended a conversation by saying, “I’m Audi 5000.”
MUSIC
The New Yorker

Cynthia Ozick on Con Men and Converts

Your story “The Biographer’s Hat” was inspired by a real biographer’s hat. Can you tell me about that?. Saul Bellow’s biographer, Zachary Leader, came on a visit for an interview. He was wearing a hat that he delightfully explained was a duplicate of Bellow’s, and, in fact, I did recognize it from many of Bellow’s photos. It was certainly an impressive and possibly expensive hat, and I took it to be a kind of literary witticism: the biographer in the biographee’s headgear! When he departed, he inadvertently left the hat behind, and later assured me he’d come back to fetch it. But he returned to England, to his university, and it was some months before he reappeared, in a taxi from Manhattan (I live in Westchester), hurrying in with the driver waiting, and, I presume, the meter ticking. I had wrapped the hat carefully to protect it from dust and put it away in a closet. I had it ready to hand to him when he rang the doorbell. He took it and ran back to the taxi and vanished. Otherwise, Bellow’s biographer has nothing at all to do with anything in this story!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The New Yorker

One Bird at a Time

How an innocent question launched a life-altering lawsuit. Sign up for our daily newsletter to receive the best stories from The New Yorker. Jenny Kroik is an illustrator based in New York City. She has contributed three covers for The New Yorker and teaches art at various universities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The New Yorker

Nilüfer Yanya’s Songs of Noxious Attachment

The twenty-six-year-old singer-songwriter Nilüfer Yanya tends to make music that indulges her worst impulses. Yanya has a singular voice—a disarming rasp that turns every note into a smoldering ember—and her restless pop-rock songs circle her feelings of emptiness and inadequacy. “I’ve hit bottom rock / Swear I’m telling the truth / But, down here I’m dark and confused / Although I cannot tell if I’m paranoid / Or it’s all in my head,” Yanya wails, on “In Your Head,” from 2019. Her singing is fuzzy and distorted through the song’s hysterical verses, building on squalls of electric guitar, until the instruments cut out. “This picture / Gets boring / I give up / Oh, darling,” she sings in slow, clipped phrases. But then the drums pick back up, and the spiral begins anew.
MUSIC

