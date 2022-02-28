Hollywood’s Fraught History with Black Audiences

The season’s roster of releases teems with stories about real people and real animals. “The Duke” (April 22), the last dramatic feature directed by the late Roger Michell, is based on the true story of a theft, in 1961, of a Goya painting from the National Gallery in London; Jim Broadbent plays Kempton Bunton, a cabdriver convicted of the crime; Helen Mirren co-stars as Bunton’s wife, Dorothy. “The Torch” (March 18), directed by Jim Farrell, is a documentary portrait of the great Chicago-based blues singer and guitarist Buddy Guy, who discusses what he learned in his work, decades ago, with such musicians as Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf, and is shown mentoring the young guitarist Quinn Sullivan. “Aline” (April 8), a drama about the rise of a singer from a small Quebec town to international fame, is a fictionalized version of the life story of Céline Dion; Valérie Lemercier directed, co-wrote the script (with Brigitte Buc), and stars as the singer. “Cow” (April 8), which follows a dairy cow named Luma and her calves for four years on a farm, is the first documentary by Andrea Arnold, the director of such acclaimed dramas as “Fish Tank” and “American Honey.”
