This place is humongous, but it looks kind of cold and sad. See what's so special about a giant castle a pro athlete has on the market in New Jersey for $15 million. It's described on Realtor.com as a 'European Colonial Manor'. I'll say! This "manor" is currently owned by former New Jersey Devils hockey star Ilya Kovalchuk.

REAL ESTATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO