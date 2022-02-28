From Idea to Reality at Center for Innovation

Large companies' proprietary information technology allows them to maintain dominance while slowing the growth of rivals, reducing opportunities for innovative disruption, according to an essay in MIT Technology Review. Essay author James Bessen, an economist and executive director of the technology and policy research initiative at Boston University School of...
The pandemic has heightened everyone’s awareness about viruses and how they spread. Now, a new virus-zapping robot is joining the fight. Vt. legislative negotiators reach deal on workforce package. Updated: 4 hours ago. Vermont legislative negotiators have reached a deal on a $367 million workforce package, moving it closer...
The first iPhone launched the summer before I graduated from college. The curriculum for a degree in advertising at the time didn’t envisage the mobile and data explosion ahead—advertisers would soon buy audiences rather than channels, robots would buy ads from other robots and rookie content creators would make more money off a few brand-sponsored posts than seasoned directors make in a lifetime. Imagine!
You’ve heard of SingleCare and GoodRx, but perhaps you have not heard of RxThat. It is one of the start-ups that have set up shop in the new Franklin Innovation Center that is housed in the Flemming-Farah Mansion (now called the Lehew Mansion) on the campus of the former O’More College of Design. The co-working space was designed to help spur on local entrepreneurship as part of a partnership between Williamson Inc. and the Heritage Foundation which owns the property.
