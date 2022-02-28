ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA, UEFA ban Russian clubs, national team from competition amid invasion

By Billy Gates
 3 days ago

(KXAN) — The world’s governing body for soccer and the largest domestic federation are both suspending Russian-based teams from their competitions “until further notice.”

FIFA and UEFA made a joint announcement Monday that any Russian team, whether it’s a club based in Russia or the Russian National Team, can no longer compete in any of the federations’ sanctioned tournaments due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

UEFA is the federation that controls both club and international soccer in Europe.

“Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine,” the announcement said. “Both Presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people.”

Previously, UEFA moved its Champions League final out of St. Petersburg, Russia and will now play it in Paris as punishment for Russia’s government authorizing the invasion. FIFA formerly said Russia couldn’t use its name or anthem during the 2022 World Cup due to a state-sponsored doping scandal — the same one that caused the International Olympic Committee to take similar actions against the nation.

Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic all said their national teams wouldn’t play Russia in the 2022 World Cup qualifying rounds, and England said it wouldn’t play Russia in international matches “for the foreseeable future.”

Ireland, Wales, Scotland and the United States also said their teams won’t play Russia.

