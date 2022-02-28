ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local church prays for Ukraine

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Anyone and everyone can come to this church and pray for Ukraine.

Pastor Tony Henderson is having a community-wide prayer service on March 5 at 6:00 p.m. at Creekside Baptist Church, The church is located at 2301 Oak Hill Road, 47711.

All are welcome to attend.

#Ukraine
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

