Local church prays for Ukraine

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Anyone and everyone can come to this church and pray for Ukraine.

Pastor Tony Henderson is having a community-wide prayer service on March 5 at 6:00 p.m. at Creekside Baptist Church, The church is located at 2301 Oak Hill Road, 47711.

All are welcome to attend.

