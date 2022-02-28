ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover Township, PA

Vest, Rifle Ammo Stolen From Pennsylvania State Police Cruiser

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lOlTi_0eRfnEg400
PA State Police Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police (Facebook)

A Pennsylvania State Police cruiser was broken into and rifle ammunition and a police vest were stolen, authorities said.

An unknown suspect smashed the passenger's side window of the cruiser parked on S. Regent Street in Hanover Township (Luzerne County) around 4:15 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, PSP said.

A black police bag with rifle ammunition in it, an additional black police duty bag filled with unspecified equipment, and a back police ballistic vest were stolen from the car, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Wilkes-Barre at 570-821-4110.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 23

Eli Plantz
2d ago

Why wasn't his weapon and ammunition secured properly? That officer needs to be charged as well. He is obviously unfit for his job.

Reply(1)
18
dibbydibbysound
2d ago

rule number one of gun ownership. keep your weapon secure at all times. this guy should be fired.

Reply(2)
16
Related
Daily Voice

Paterson PD: Detectives Nab Motorcyclist With Loaded, Stolen Pistol, Crack

A wanted 20-year-old Paterson man who bolted when Paterson detectives approached him tried ditching a stolen gun before he was captured, authorities said. Khari L. Scott was sitting on the motorcycle in the area of North Main and Arch streets when Detectives Kenneth Kerwin and Wojciech Kulbabinski spotted him shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.
PATERSON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Hanover, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Luzerne County, PA
City
Hanover Township, PA
Hanover Township, PA
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Somerset County Gunman Fires At Vehicle In Broad Daylight: Prosecutor

Authorities in Somerset County are investigating after a gunman fired at a car carrying two women in Bridgewater the afternoon of Tuesday, March 1, they said. Multiple spent shell casings were found near the apartments on Sunny Slope Road after police tracked down a car carrying to women near Finderne Avenue and East Main Street around 3:30 p.m., Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Thomas Chirichella said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania State Police#Psp Wilkes Barre
Daily Voice

SWAT Arrests PA Man Barricade In Burning Building

SWAT was called to a burning home in Pennsylvania where a man was barricaded on Wednesday afternoon, Allegheny County dispatchers say. Police were first called to the 3500 block of Huntertown Road in Allison Park for the barricaded man around 1:30 p.m. on Mar. 2, dispatchers say. The man came...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Heroin, Crack Cocaine Seized From MD, PA Drug Dealers In Routine Stop: State Police

A pair of drug dealers — one of whom was wanted on multiple warrants — were found with heroin and crack cocaine during a midnight traffic stop, Maryland State Police said. Clint Christopher Whaul, 39, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Leanna Lyn Baker, 32, of Dundalk, Maryland, were stopped on Interstate 97 in Millersville around 12:10 Wednesday, March 2, police said.
DUNDALK, MD
Daily Voice

Vehicle Reported Stolen In Stratford Located Off Roadway

A vehicle reported stolen in Fairfield County was found abandoned off a roadway. The Seymour Police Department in New Haven County received a report about a vehicle near the waterfall off Rimmon Road and Clinton Road at about 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 2, police said. Authorities responded and found...
STRATFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed In Bolton Gas Station Robbery

A Connecticut man has been arrested for the alleged armed robbery of a Shell Gas Station. Tolland County resident Cody Lester, age 26, of Strafford Springs, was arrested Thursday, Feb. 24, for the robbery which took place on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at the Shell Gas Station located at 262 Boston Turnpike in Bolton.
BOLTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Authorities ID 19-Year-Old Victim Killed In Trenton Double-Shooting

Authorities have identified the 19-year-old man killed in a Trenton double-shooting Tuesday afternoon. Shimon Nesmith Jr. was found with several gunshot wounds as officers responded to a Shot Spotter activation with 11 rounds fired on the 1100 block of New Willow Street just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday, March 1, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Rideshare Driver Charged With Setting Early-Morning Arson Fire At Bergen County Pizzeria

GOTCHA! A rideshare driver from Carlstadt was charged with setting a fire in the basement of a Wood-Ridge pizzeria that investigators said had multiple points of origin. Majd Abdallah, 27, was arrested following an investigation into the Feb. 21 blaze, which broke out in a common basement area below Emilia Romagna Pizza & Ristorante on Valley Boulevard shortly before 8 a.m., Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man, Teen Nabbed For Abduction, Assault Of Woman From Marlborough Big Y Par

A Connecticut man and a teen have been arrested for the alleged kidnapping, carjacking, and brutal beating of a woman from a supermarket parking lot last year. On Tuesday, March 1, state police arrested Kenneth Gordon, age 20, of Hartford, and a 16-year-old boy following a five-month investigation into the events which took place at the Big Y parking lot in Marlborough on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2021.
MARLBOROUGH, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
226K+
Followers
37K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy