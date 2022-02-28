Vest, Rifle Ammo Stolen From Pennsylvania State Police Cruiser

PA State Police Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police (Facebook)

A Pennsylvania State Police cruiser was broken into and rifle ammunition and a police vest were stolen, authorities said.

An unknown suspect smashed the passenger's side window of the cruiser parked on S. Regent Street in Hanover Township (Luzerne County) around 4:15 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, PSP said.

A black police bag with rifle ammunition in it, an additional black police duty bag filled with unspecified equipment, and a back police ballistic vest were stolen from the car, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Wilkes-Barre at 570-821-4110.

