ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Requests for abortion pills spike after Texas Heartbeat Act goes into effect, report shows

By Kaitlyn Karmout, Nexstar Media Wire
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VkURO_0eRfnCuc00

AUSTIN, Texas ( KXAN ) — A report published by the Journal of the American Medical Association and led by a University of Texas at Austin researcher shows a significant increase in Texans requesting abortion pills since Senate Bill 8, known as the Texas Heartbeat Act, went into effect.

The controversial SB8 prohibits abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. Fetal heartbeats can be detected as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, before most women even know they are pregnant.

RELATED: Texas lawmakers tried to halt online abortion pill sales. Providers say they won’t stop.

According to the report , between Oct. 1, 2020 and May 9, 2021, before the bill was law, there was an average (mean) of 10.8 requests for pills per day to Aid Access from Texas. A small increase occurred in mid-May when SB8 was returned from the House for final passage.

In September, 2021, when SB8 first went into effect, requests to Aid Access increased to 1180%, which came out to roughly 137.7 requests per day from Texas abortion seekers.

“Although we cannot pinpoint the exact reason for the distinctive pattern, uncertainty about eligibility and clinic appointment cancellations may have been associated with the peak increase, whereas grassroots abortion funds and clinics connecting Texans with care out of state likely were associated with the subsequent decrease,” wrote researchers in the joint study.

Following the peak, the requests dipped but still remained above the baseline, which came out to about 37.1 requests a day versus the previous 10.8.

Over the following three months (Oct 1. to Dec. 31, 2021) the average number of requests has been around 29.5 per day, which is still 174% higher than the previous baseline of 10.8 requests a day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mjG53_0eRfnCuc00
Prior to SB8 taking effect, the average request from Texans seeking abortion pills was roughly 3.7 a day. The number of requests spiked to around 85.7 a day during the first week of SB8’s passage in September. (Courtesy of JAMA Network)

The study showed during the same period, the mean daily requests from the other 49 states were much smaller.

Overall, Aid Access received 1,831 requests from Texas for self-managed abortion in September 2021.

It’s important to note the limitations of the study. The study cannot recognize whether or not all requests resulted in abortions nor the prevalence of other self-management methods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lrjHf_0eRfnCuc00
American Medical Association recent data on Aid Access requests (Courtesy of JAMA Network)

Pro-life activists respond

Pro-life activists said SB8 is still doing what proponents of the law intended.

“I just want to make sure people know that it wasn’t like it soared to a thousand percent increase and then stayed there. This was a big spike, and then it leveled out,” said Kimberlyn Schwartz with Texas Right to Life communications.

Texas Right to Life estimates the law adverted 100 abortions everyday.

“On the flip side, we have seen pro-life pregnancy centers all across the state who have seen a surge in women, and here in the community, that have come in for help,” said Schwartz.

About Aid Access

Aid Access is an international organization that offers abortion medication to people.

Since 2018, pregnant people could request abortion-inducing medication from Aid Access, get a prescription from a licensed physician through the service and have it mailed to their home in discreet packaging — without visiting a clinic.

This year, Texas lawmakers passed two new laws restricting abortion: one banning abortion once fetal cardiac activity is detected (usually around six weeks into a pregnancy) and the other banning abortion medication being delivered through the mail. But, neither has managed to stop online abortion pill providers from delivering abortion medication to those who want it in Texas.

What are abortion pills?

Medication abortion is a two-step regimen consisting of Mifepristone and Misoprostol. It was approved by the FDA in 2016 as a safe and effective method to end a pregnancy up to 10 weeks along.

The FDA reported from 2000 to 2018, more than 3.7 million women have used abortion medication , specifically Mifepristone. Of those, the FDA reported less than 1%, or 4,195, experienced adverse reactions to the drug. The FDA reports 24 deaths associated with the drug since the product was approved in September 2000.

But the FDA warns not to buy the medication over the internet, saying: “You should not buy Mifeprex or its approved generic over the Internet because you will bypass important safeguards designed to protect your health. Mifeprex and its approved generic have special safety restrictions on how it is distributed to the public. Also, drugs purchased from foreign Internet sources are not the FDA-approved versions of the drugs, and they are not subject to FDA-regulated manufacturing controls or FDA inspection of manufacturing facilities.”

Weeks after SB8 became law, the governor signed the second bill restricting abortion: Senate Bill 4. This bill took aim at online abortion medication providers, abortion telemedicine and specifically an FDA decision changing how abortion medication could be dispensed during the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WATE

Morristown Police searching for missing teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Morristown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old. Alanis Hernandez Velasquez was last seen by her caregivers at around 11:00 pm Friday night. MPD said she may be in the Johnson City area. Velasquez is a Hispanic female...
MORRISTOWN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Health
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Health
Daily Leader

Mississippi lawmakers request FDA resume chemical abortion pill oversight

Mississippi lawmakers were among 126 Senate and House leaders calling for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to restore stringent oversight of chemical abortion bills, including the in-person dispensing requirement the FDA suspended in December. On Friday the group issued a letter to newly-confirmed FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Long Beach Tribune

California woman, mother of three, dies of Covid-19 after she was wrongfully told by doctors she is not eligible to get vaccinated, lawsuit

The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus continues to spread across the country and United States officially reached the 900,000 Covid-19 related deaths earlier this week. The vaccines still remain the best weapon in battling the deadly virus providing decent protection from developing severe condition and death. According to New...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#Medical Abortion#Abortion Laws#A University Of Texas#Texans#Senate#Aid Access#House#Sb
Shreveport Magazine

Teacher forced to quit her job after she was caught on a hidden camera saying “those conservative Christians… they need to die … they need to get COVID and die”

The middle school teacher reportedly resigned her post at school, after comments she believed to be making privately on school grounds ended up on social media and forced her to quit her job. The teacher was reportedly having a conversation with two other colleagues in a school hallway when she reportedly said: “Conservative Christians need to get COVID and die.”
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Women's Health
MedicalXpress

Experts propose solutions to the opioid crisis in North America

(HealthDay)—Fundamental reform of regulatory systems is needed to address the opioid crisis in North America and beyond, according to recommendations from a Commission report published online Feb. 2 in The Lancet. Keith Humphreys, Ph.D., from the Stanford University School of Medicine in California, and colleagues focused on developing an...
HEALTH
Laredo Morning Times

Texas investigating state employee with transgender child following Gov. Abbott directive

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is investigating one of its own employees after Gov. Greg Abbott directed the agency to probe parents of transgender youth for possible child abuse. Last week, Abbott issued the controversial directive following a legal opinion issued by Attorney General Ken Paxton defining gender-affirming health care, including puberty blockers and sex change procedures, as child abuse when administered to minors.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Post

In Texas, it is the politicians who are abusing transgender children

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is locked in a contentious Republican primary as he seeks reelection. Gov. Greg Abbott is being criticized as not conservative enough from Republican opponents who want to deny him a third term. So it is probably not a coincidence of timing that just days before Tuesday’s primary, Mr. Paxton and Mr. Abbott set their sights on what they no doubt see as a convenient and easy political target: transgender youths and their parents.
TEXAS STATE
Vogue Magazine

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Just Declared Open Season on Trans Youths

The latest in a long line of attacks on the existence, freedom, and dignity of LGBTQ+ individuals in the U.S. was waged on Wednesday, when Texas governor Greg Abbott officially directed state agencies to investigate gender-affirming care for trans youths as “child abuse.” In a letter to the state’s department of family and protective services, Abbott defined gender-affirming treatments for transgender children—including gender-reassignment surgery and puberty-blocking medications—as “abusive procedures.”
TEXAS STATE
WATE

WATE

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy