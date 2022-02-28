California Officer Finds Missing 2-Year-Old Boy In Stolen Car

Photo: Getty Images

An officer found a 2-year-old boy still inside a car that was stolen in California. According to AP , authorities in Sunnyvale discovered the child and the missing car on Sunday, February 27, about 4 miles from where he was initially abducted.

“As a precautionary measure Jacob has been taken to a local hospital,” Sunnyvale DPS wrote in a tweet . “He appears to be unharmed and healthy.”

According to police, the 2008 Buick Enclave was stolen while Jacob Jardine's mother was unloading groceries at a motel at about 4:00 A.M. in Sunnyvale, located south of San Francisco.

The California Highway Patrol canceled an Amber Alert about the missing child 13 hours after it was issued in five bay area counties. According to AP , there was no immediate indication of whether the thief knowingly abducted the child when they stole the car.

In a Nixle alert, Sunnyvale DPS said officers found additional surveillance video implicating Luong Tammy Huynh as the person responsible for abducting Jacob. After Tammy returned to her home in San Jose, she was detained by San Jose Police Officers and Sunnyvale officers and placed under arrest for kidnapping, child endangerment, and vehicle theft. She is currently being held at the Santa Clara County Main Jail.