ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

U.S. trade chief Tai says watching union vote at Mexican auto-parts plant closely

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VqKDc_0eRfmg5f00
Commuter buses are parked outside the Tridonex auto-parts plant, owned by Philadelphia-based Cardone Industries, in Matamoros, Mexico January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Daina Solomon

BALTIMORE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The United States is watching Monday's vote on a new union at Mexico's Tridonex auto parts plant very closely, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai told reporters, saying the United States had an "outsized interest" in the matter.

"We're watching that vote extremely closely," Tai said after an event at Morgan State University in Baltimore. "We obviously have an outsized interest in terms of what happens, given the earlier agreement that we secured from the company in terms of their participation in future elections."

Nearly 1,700 workers at the Tridonex auto-parts plant are scheduled to vote on Monday on their union representation after two years of campaigning by some workers to replace a union that they accused of failing to push for higher wages. read more

Tridonex in August agreed to ensure worker rights, pay severance and back wages to dismissed employees to settle an early labor rights complaint under a labor enforcement mechanism in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

The AFL-CIO labor organization had filed a complaint with the USTR after Tridonex workers said they were being denied the right to freely select their representation.

Monday's vote will allow workers at the plant in the northern border city of Matamoros to choose between their current union, part of the Confederation of Mexican Workers (CTM), and an independent group, SNITIS.

Auro parts maker Cardone, based in Philadelphia, has said it will be neutral and work with the group elected by workers.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Biden administration begins deporting Venezuelans to Colombia without the chance to seek asylum

The Biden administration has used a pandemic-related authority to begin expelling Venezuelan migrants to Colombia – without the chance to seek asylum after entering the US from the Mexican border. The news was confirmed by both US and Colombian officials earlier this week, with the US Department of Homeland Security claiming that Venezuelans will be expelled “on a regular basis”. While the Biden administration didn't expand on how frequent such deportations will be, they will be limited to only those who have previously resided in Columbia. Colombian officials confirmed that the first two Venezuelans were deported last Thursday after...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Union#Trade Agreement#Union Workers#Labor Rights#Independent Union#Mexican#Tridonex#Morgan State University#Usmca#Afl Cio#Ustr#Ctm#Snitis#Auro#Cardone
The New Yorker

Russia and China Unveil a Pact Against America and the West

In their matching mauve ties, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping last week declared a “new era” in the global order and, at least in the short term, endorsed their respective territorial ambitions in Ukraine and Taiwan. The world’s two most powerful autocrats unveiled a sweeping long-term agreement that also challenges the United States as a global power, NATO as a cornerstone of international security, and liberal democracy as a model for the world. “Friendship between the two States has no limits,” they vowed in the communiqué, released after the two leaders met on the eve of the Beijing Winter Olympics. “There are no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation.”
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
The Associated Press

Venezuela’s leader pledges military cooperation with Russia

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pledged a “powerful military cooperation” with Russia following high-level discussions between officials Wednesday, a day after diplomats from the U.S. and several other nations gathered to discuss steps toward a negotiated solution to the South American country’s protracted crisis.
MILITARY
Fox News

Ricky Schroder calls on American truckers to ‘shut down’ Washington amid Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests

Ricky Schroder has called upon American truckers to "shut down" Washington over COVID-19 restrictions. The actor, who praised Canada’s "Freedom Convoy" truckers, took to Instagram on Thursday and recorded a lengthy video of himself for his nearly 70K followers. The 51-year-old is seen sitting outside beside a fire while reading the Bible and analyzing its teachings.
PROTESTS
MSNBC

Trump, deep in debt, faces dwindling options to preserve faltering business

Susanne Craig, investigative reporter for the New York Times, talks about the implications of Donald Trump losing the backing of his long-time accounting firm and the likelihood that Trump will have to sell off assets in order to keep up with the debts coming due because he is failing to make money on many of his properties.Feb. 18, 2022.
POTUS
Markets Insider

A top Russian business lobbyist pleaded with Putin to 'demonstrate as much as possible' that Russia wants to remain 'part of the global economy'

The president of a major Russian business groups urged Putin to dodge economic fallout of the Ukraine invasion. Countries including the US and UK have levied new sanctions on Russia after it attacked Ukraine Thursday. Alexander Shokhin called on Putin to "demonstrate as much as possible" that Russia "remains part...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer calls the Freedom Convoy an 'illegal blockade', says they don't have a right to block bridges and calls on the Canadian government to resolve the situation as soon as possible

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday slammed the 'Freedom Convoy' for its 'illegal blockade' of the Ambassador Bridge linking the United States and Canada, saying the protesting truckers were causing an economic crisis in her state. 'We are at an economic crisis in this moment because of this illegal blockade,'...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

341K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy