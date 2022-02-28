Ski Report

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Arizona Snowbowl -- Wed 6:02a machine groomed 67 - 67 base 48 of 48 trails 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p. Sunrise Park -- Wed 7:46a machine groomed 55 - 55 base 46 of 65 trails 71% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun:...

backpacker.com

The 6 Best Ghost Ski Resorts to Visit in the U.S.

Receive $50 off an eligible $100 purchase at the Outside Shop, where you'll find gear for all your adventures outdoors. Sign up for Outside+ today. The United States is littered with former ski resorts. Most are nearly unrecognizable, their unused slopes consumed by encroaching forest as the years pass by—and those that are skiable, by and large, remain private property. But a handful of these ghost resorts are open to the public and offer a unique ski touring experience, combining the easy access of resort runs with that unmistakable backcountry appeal. Here are six of the best found across the country.
NBCMontana

Whitefish Mountain Resort warns skiers to stay on designated trails

MISSOULA, Mont. — Whitefish Mountain Resort is warning skiers to refrain from going off designated routes. Officials say uphill skiers are breaking the rules by venturing off marked trails. Resort officials say skiers are getting in the way of workers and keeping them from running machinery on certain slopes.
Brittany Anas

5 unique ways to close out the Colorado ski season

(Denver, Colo) The ski season may have gotten off to a slow start in Colorado this year, but Ullr (the god of snow) is more than making up for it as we head into the spring ski season. Colorado’s ski resorts received fresh snow this week and more is on the way by the weekend, with March and April historically the state’s snowiest months, according to Ski Country USA.
The Independent

Hero mother watches avalanche sweep away son, then skis down to dig him out

When a mother and son, both seasoned skiers, hit the Colorado slopes on Valentine’s Day weekend, they had everything they needed: experience, avalanche equipment, weather information.But an issue with ski gear sent them into an avalanche zone; the son went to retrieve a piece of rappel equipment they’d left the previous day on Dave’s Way, to the west side of Loveland Pass. And as his mother waited from a safe ridge above, an avalanche started and the young adult got swept away, carried hundreds of feet down the mountain as she looked on in horror.“If I’d been watching that,...
Chronicle

Ignorant Good Samaritans Kill Two North Idaho Moose

For days before the two moose died, Mary Franzel did everything she could to scare them away. She yelled. She stomped. She hurled kindling. But the mother and baby moose were unconcerned, mostly ignoring her aggression, continuing instead to munch on cedar bows near her Clark Fork Idaho area home.
KOOL 96.5

Mom and Baby Moose Die in Northern Idaho

A mom and baby moose both died in Northern Idaho recently outside of Clark Fork. These moose had been fed by locals and it was ultimately their demise. A woman came across the mother and baby moose on her property, and after trying to scare them away realized they were not afraid of people. The reason for this is because they had come to expect food from them. Sadly, the mother was found dead, leaving the baby moose to fend for itself. The woman called the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to help with the situation, but before they could arrive the baby had died as well.
SFGate

California’s Original Ski Resort Is One of the Sierras’ Best Kept Secrets

When it comes to classic California ski trips, Lake Tahoe and Mammoth Mountain are the big two — but nestled among towering red fir and lodgepole pines above the Yosemite Valley floor, Badger Pass has been a local “in the know” spot for generations. Opened in 1935, it’s one of the oldest ski resorts in the U.S. — and one of only three ski areas serviced by a lift system in a National Park (Hurricane Ridge in Olympic, Washington, and Boston Mills/Brandywine in Ohio’s Cuyahoga Valley, being the other two).
Independent Record

Soak in hot springs for a warm winter outing

Soaking in a hot springs in winter is a great way to be outdoors and still stay warm. Montana is blessed with a variety of warm waters, from popular Chico Hot Springs in the Paradise Valley to Elkhorn Hot Springs near Polaris, Fairmont Hot Springs between Butte and Anaconda, Boulder Hot Springs between Butte and Helena and Lolo Hot Springs outside Lolo.
Arizona Daily Sun

EarthTalk: Is the recent lifting of quota restrictions on wolf hunting in Montana north of Yellowstone National Park a threat to the reintroduced wolf population there?

Dear EarthTalk: Is the recent lifting of quota restrictions on wolf hunting in Montana north of Yellowstone National Park a threat to the reintroduced wolf population there?. When the last gray wolf in Yellowstone National Park was gunned down in 1926, park managers and ranchers on neighboring lands alike rejoiced together that the dark predator of the range would no longer torment them. Wolves were blamed for poaching livestock as well as wreaking havoc on populations of traditional “game” animals like elk and deer. But a funny thing happened once the wolves were gone. Elk numbers started to skyrocket. In essence, without the wolf around to keep its population numbers in check, the elk were eating everything in sight, including the new young shoots of willow, aspen and other trees key to keeping Yellowstone’s ecosystems in balance.
The Oregonian

Central Cascades wilderness permits will see changes after challenging first year

Changes are coming to the hiking and backpacking permits in Oregon’s central Cascade Mountains, one year after the new permitting system was introduced. The changes aim to address issues that cropped up in the first year of permitting, including a dearth of “no show” hikers throughout the summer, and a huge surge of crowds immediately following the end of the seasonal permitting dates, the Deschutes and Willamette national forests announced in a joint news release Tuesday.
backpacker.com

See the Wilderness in Color on These 10 Perfect Wildflower Hikes

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Dog Mountain, Columbia River Gorge, WA. Climb through bright yellow fields of balsamroot and panoramic views over the Columbia River Gorge to Mt. Hood...
Lexington Herald-Leader

Ski lift gondola crashes to ground with 17-year-old inside, Maine resort says

A ski lift cabin crashed to the ground with a 17-year-old inside, a Maine ski resort said. The gondola cabin detached from its haul rope at the Sunday River Ski Resort on Feb. 23, resort officials said. A gust of wind caused it to fall. “The cabin fell approximately 10...
OutThere Colorado

Resort pursuing legal action against skiers that 'stole' fresh tracks on powder day

When it comes to skiing, fresh powder is a precious thing – so much so that the pursuit of first tracks on a powder day may land several skiers in court. According to an announcement from Utah's Eagle Point Resort, six 'powder poachers' came onto their private property last Thursday, skinning up the mountain before heading down several untouched runs multiple times. This came before 'Powder Friday' – an event that the resort calls "a sacred tradition for the most passionate guests."
outsidemagazine

Which Entrance to Yellowstone National Park Should I Take?

Receive $50 off an eligible $100 purchase at the Outside Shop, where you’ll find a selection of brand-name products curated by our gear editors, when you sign up for Outside+ today. Encompassing 2.2 million acres—larger than the size of Rhode Island—Yellowstone National Park is enormous, which is why it’s...
104.7 KISS FM

Watch Wyoming Crews Cause a Teton Avalanche on Purpose

If you know you have a lot of new snow and wind conditions that make for avalanche danger in the backcountry, what do you do? If you're this Wyoming crew in the Tetons, you create an avalanche on purpose. Teton Ski Resort shared this interesting video on their Facebook page...

