When you think of the famous New Orleans celebration of Mardi Gras, images of colorful beads, intricate masquerade masks, or delicious, yellow-and-purple king cakes may come to mind. But part of what makes the celebration such a unique, colorful event is not only the glitz and glamour of it all, but the history, too. If you've ever visited the Louisiana city of New Orleans, this shouldn't surprise you. The city is full of rich, layered history, from architecture to decades-old superstitions, and the tradition of Mardi Gras is no exception.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 8 DAYS AGO