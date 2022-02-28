ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Stipulation For The Main Event Of WrestleMania 38 Might Not Last Long

By Thomas Hall
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s a fast turnaround. We are less than five weeks away from WrestleMania 38 and that means the show should be starting to come together. While we only know a few of the bigger matches on the card, we do know the show’s main event. WrestleMania 38 will be headlined by...

New Champion Crowned On Tonight’s WWE RAW, Top Star Turns Heel

Finn Balor is your new WWE United States Champion. Tonight’s RAW saw Balor capture the strap by defeating Damian Priest by pinfall. Balor won the match clean, hitting the Coup de Grace for the pin to win. After the match, Priest cut a heel promo and attacked Balor with a cheap shot. Priest then launched Balor onto the announce table and left him laying to boos.
Photos: Former WWE Star Gets Engaged

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) is now engaged to his bride-to-be, Grace! As seen in the pics below, Rawley popped the question while in Savannah, Georgia, and the couple both look overcome with emotion as it happened. Rawley has been away from the ring since WWE released him...
Kurt Angle Discusses Steve Austin Potentially Wrestling Again At WrestleMania 38

Kurt Angle talked about the rumored match between Steve Austin and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38 on his latest podcast, Kurt Angle Show, at AdFreeShows.com. Here are the highlights:. Austin potentially coming out of retirement:. “I’m surprised and I’m not surprised. I mean, he’s been out for so long. But...
WWE RAW Results (2/28/22): Edge Addresses WrestleMania Future, Damian Priest Defends US Title + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and our commentary team of Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves welcome us to tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW which emanates from Columbus, Ohio. Kevin Owens' music hits and Owens introduces his 'best friend' Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, who makes his way down and we're set for The KO Show. Owens says it's been an admittedly tough year for the both of them and they're still looking for their spots on the WrestleMania card. Rollins says they've been screwed but the WrestleMania gods have given them one more card to play and that card is the RAW Tag Team Championship. Owens says nothing will stop them from capturing the titles next week and they'll go on to defend them at WrestleMania. Owens says nobody will distract him, not even the people of Texas or this 'stupid' cowboy hat [that he's wearing]. Rollins says it's okay because they're not in Texas tonight, they're in Columbus, Ohio and it's time to welcome their guests for the night, the RAW Tag Team Champions, Otis and Chad Gable of Alpha Academy. Owens and Rollins make fun of the way Gable obnoxiously says thank you, Gable calls them asses and says they can talk all they want but the tag champs are still Alpha Academy. Owens says they're aware that they're the champions but next week, the titles are coming home with them. Rollins says there's no hard feelings but they need to be at WrestleMania and WrestleMania needs them. Gable says Owens and Rollins weaseled their way into a title match and makes fun of the 'little community college' AKA Ohio State. Owens says it's not personal, they just need to get to WrestleMania. Gable calls them pathetic and says they've already had their WrestleMania matches and he and Otis have worked their asses off and earned their spots at WrestleMania. Rollins says after he and Owens take the titles, they can have their rematch at WrestleMania. Gable tells Rollins to 'shoosh', Owens tells Gable to stop 'shooshing' them, they get into a 'shoosh' off, Owens hits Gable with a stunner and we cut to a commercial break.
Martyn Ford Says His Dream Fight Would Be Against Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Martyn Ford, also known as the World’s Scariest Man, has been in the media headlines a lot recently. There are a few reasons, but the main and most obvious one is his fight against the Iranian Hulk, which will happen on April 2nd inside the famous O2 Arena. However, recently there has been some talk about Martyn challenging one of the biggest celebrities in the world, which is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.
They Had A Nice Day: Mick Foley Married Two Wrestlers Last Weekend

That’s a side job. With such packed schedules, wrestlers rarely have that much free time on their hands. Whether it is wrestling for a national promotion or being on the road with a variety of independent companies, wrestling is a very time demanding job. It makes free time that much more valuable, especially for major events. One took place over the weekend though, with a wrestling legend playing a major role.
Cain Velasquez, Former UFC and WWE Star, Allegedly Involved in San Jose Shooting

Cain Velasquez, former UFC Heavyweight Champion and WWE Superstar, was allegedly involved in a shooting in San Jose this week according to NBC Bay Area. Police told the outlet that a man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue. Another man has since been arrested, though it's unclear if Velasquez was the victim, the shooter or a bystander. Stay tuned for further updates.
WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Hall Of Famer Arrested Yet Again

Yes, again. Wrestlers are people who play larger than life characters on television. It is the best way possible to get them noticed by an audience, though it is rarely a reflection of who they are when the cameras go off. When that happens, things can go badly for them just like anyone else in the world and unfortunately that seems to be the case again with a certain wrestling legend.
Montez Ford Seemingly Provides Randy Orton Injury Update

As reported earlier, Randy Orton may have suffered a shoulder injury on last night’s WWE RAW. The possible injury occurred when Montez Ford landed awkwardly on Orton’s shoulder while performing a frog splash. Ford would pin Orton to secure Street Profits’ victory over RK-Bro. After RAW went off...
Conor McGregor’s bodyguard reveals the truth about him

Conor McGregor has reached the point in his fame where everyone wants to know what he’s really like behind the scenes. The former UFC champion has a larger-than-life persona and it’s made him very famous. The Irishman’s bodyguard recently did an interview, that has since been deleted, where...
Major Spoiler On Title Match Planned For WrestleMania 38

Every wrestling fan knows that WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest show of the year, and we can expect some big announcements to be made regarding the WrestleMania card in the weeks to come. It’s been confirmed that Ronda Rousey will challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Title, and Bianca...
WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
Photo: Becky Lynch Shows Off Brutal Welts From WWE RAW Match

On the live telecast of this week’s WWE RAW, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch proudly displayed the nasty welts she received after being on the receiving end of a Bianca Belair hair whip. Lynch once again took to Twitter to share a close-up shot of several welts on...
Another Top Title Match Added To WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 1

Both of WWE’s top women’s championships will be defended on Night 1 of WrestleMania 38. The Dallas Morning News reported Monday that WWE confirmed RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will defend her title against Bianca Belair on Saturday, April 2nd. WWE previously announced Charlotte Flair will defend...
