What is the talking stage of dating? How do you know if you’re in the talking stage? Let’s see…. During the talking stage of dating, you may find yourself professing to have exceptionally strong feelings about the days of the week: “Happy Monday!” you text the person you’re talking to. Or: “It’s almost Friday!” On Tuesday you text about the fact that it’s Tuesday. Once you were a person with interests and a complex identity. Now you have a lot to say about Wednesday. (It’s half-way through the week!!!)

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 4 DAYS AGO