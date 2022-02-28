ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masks no longer required on South Carolina buses

By Ashlyn Williams
WJBF
WJBF
SOUTH CAROLINA, (WJBF) – The South Carolina Department of Education will no longer require masks for staff and students on state owned and operated school buses.

The decision came after the CDC announced that “it is exercising its enforcement discretion to not require that people wear masks on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and education/child care programs. CDC is making this change to align with updated guidance that no longer recommends universal indoor mask wearing in K-12 schools and early education settings
in areas with a low or medium COVID-19 Community Level.”

The new guidelines are effective immediately. Below is the announcement from State Superintendent Molly Spearman.

