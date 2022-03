ELK GROVE, Calif. — The Sacramento Zoo has spent nearly six months exploring the possibility of relocating to Elk Grove, and on Thursday, they'll share their findings. A move and expansion would mean that animals get the benefit of larger enclosures and the zoo could also see a boost to attendance. The zoo's current home in Land Park can't expand past 14.7 acres due to being landlocked.

ELK GROVE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO